US Open 2021: Aryna Sabalenka vs Tamara Zidansek preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Tamara Zidansek

Date: 1 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Aryna Sabalenka vs Tamara Zidansek preview

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in the second round of the 2021 US Open on Wednesday. While Sabalenka survived a scare from Nina Stojanokic for a 6-4, 6(4)-7, 6-0 win in her opener, Zidansek outlasted home hopeful Bernarda Pera 6-4, 7-6(4).

Sabalenka has been one of the most dominant forces on tour this year, winning titles in Abu Dhabi and Madrid and also finishing as the runner-up in Stuttgart. Her stunning results have helped her rise to a career-high ranking of No. 2 in the world.

The Belarusian also registered her best result at a Grand Slam by reaching the semifinals of Wimbledon, where she lost to Karolina Pliskova. During the US Open Series, Sabalenka made the last four in Montreal.

She would now be hoping for a deep run this fortnight in New York, where her best finish came in 2018 (fourth round).

Tamara Zidansek during the semifinals of the 2021 French Open

Her opponent for Wednesday, Tamara Zidansek, has had a breakthrough year so far. The 23-year-old reached the final in Bogota before winning her maiden WTA title in Lausanne. But Zidansek truly came into the limelight at Roland Garros, where she advanced to her first Grand Slam semifinal.

The Slovenian, who ascended to a career-high ranking of No. 37 earlier this year, had never won a match at Flushing Meadows before the ongoing edition. She will be hoping to clinch just the second top 10 win of her career when she takes on Sabalenka in the second round.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Tamara Zidansek head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka and Tamara Zidansek have met twice before, and their head-to-head currently stands at 1-1. Sabalenka won their most recent meeting in straight sets, which took place in 2019 at Eastbourne.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Tamara Zidansek prediction

Aryna Sabalenka and Tamara Zidansek are both aggressive baseliners so we can expect a multitude of winners from this encounter. However, they will both have to avoid overhitting their shots or else they run the risk of leaking too many unforced errors.

Aryna Sabalenka during her first-round match at the 2021 US Open

The serve could prove to be a decisive factor in the match. While both women have been prone to conceding double faults in the past, the Belarusian's ability to strike aces at will might give her a distinct edge.

If Sabalenka can trust her destructive groundstrokes and exploit Zidansek's vulnerable serve, she should be able to ease past this match.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

