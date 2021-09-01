US Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs Clara Tauson

Date: 2 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Ashleigh Barty vs Clara Tauson preview

Top seed Ashleigh Barty and Denmark's rising star Clara Tauson will lock horns on Thursday, with a spot in the third round of the 2021 US Open up for grabs.

Barty has cemented her status as the world's best player this year with titles on all the different surfaces. The Australian won three titles on hardcourts and clay in the first half of the year, and backed it up by lifting her second Grand Slam title on the hallowed lawns of Wimbledon.

A first-round exit at the Tokyo Olympics proved to be an aberration, and the Australian soon restored normality by triumphing in Cincinnati.

With five titles under her belt this season, Barty entered the US Open as the unanimous favorite. However, she was made to work harder than expected by 2010 runner-up Vera Zvonareva in the first round.

The top seed cruised through the first set but had to save a set point in the second before completing a 6-1, 7-6(7) win. She will be hoping for a more comfortable outing when she faces 18-year-old Clara Tauson in the second round.

Clara Tauson serves during the 2021 French Open

One of the most exciting young stars in women's tennis, Tauson has made rapid strides on the women's tour since turning professional in 2019. The former junior Australian Open champion produced a stunning run in Lyon earlier this year, coming through qualifying before winning her maiden title on the WTA Tour.

The World No. 78 backed it up by winning the WTA 125 event in Chicago in the lead-up to the US Open. She began her campaign in New York with a 7-5, 6-0 win over World No. 92 Clara Burel, and will hope to give Barty a tough time in the second round.

Ashleigh Barty vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Ashleigh Barty and Clara Tauson have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Ashleigh Barty vs Clara Tauson prediction

Ashleigh Barty during her first-round match at the 2021 US Open

Clara Tauson is an attacking player who doesn't shy away from mixing things up. She doesn't hesitate to move forward whenever the opportunity arises and also likes to throw in a few dropshots to disturb the rhythm of her opponent.

But coming up against the World No. 1 will be a huge step up for the Danish teenager. Tauson made a few too many unforced errors (22) in the first round against Burel, and can't afford to produce such numbers against the top seed.

If Tauson is to have any chance of pulling off an upset, she will need to stay aggressive and take the fight to Barty. The Dane will need to hold serve consistently as she is unlikely to make too many inroads into Barty's service games.

The World No. 1's dominant serve has been one of the biggest reasons for her success this year. She powered 11 aces past Vera Zvonareva in her opener and dictated most of the match with her powerful forehands.

As long as the Australian doesn't suffer a huge lapse, she shouldn't have much trouble getting through to the third round.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in straight sets.

