US Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers

Date: 4 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers preview

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty takes on local hope Shelby Rogers in the third round of the 2021 US Open on Saturday.

With five titles in her kitty this year, including the Wimbledon Championships, Barty is undoubtedly the biggest favorite for the women's crown at Flushing Meadows. And the Aussie has already done well this week to hold off late surges from a couple of talented opponents in Vera Zvonareva and Clara Tauson.

Barty has made her way into the third round without dropping a set. She next faces a player whom she has already faced four times this year.

Shelby Rogers strikes a forehand during her second-round match at the 2021 US Open

Having made the last eight of the US Open last year, Shelby Rogers started her 2021 season with a couple of quarterfinals in Australia. She carried on that form into the first Major of the year, where she made the fourth round for the first time in her career.

The 28-year-old fell before the quarterfinals in 14 of her next 15 tournaments, and arrived in New York low on confidence. But she seems to have bounced back from the slump at her home Slam; Rogers has won her first two matches, against Madison Brengle and Sorana Cirstea, in straight sets.

Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

Ashleigh Barty has a flawless 5-0 head-to-head record against Shelby Rogers. Interestingly, four of those meetings have taken place this year, with the most recent one being in Madrid where the Aussie thumped Rogers 6-2, 6-1.

Ashleigh Barty vs Shelby Rogers prediction

Ashleigh Barty on the run at the 2021 US Open

Ashleigh Barty is in impeccable form right now, and the heavy favorite to come through this contest - especially given that she has beaten Shelby Rogers in all four of their showdowns this year.

Barty's serve has been a major talking point this year and has bailed her out of trouble several times. In her two matches combined at the US Open so far, the Aussie has served 22 aces and won more than 80% of her first-serve points.

Rogers on her part has a power-packed game that can do plenty of damage on quick surfaces. She will also look to trouble Barty by moving forward and finishing points at the net.

But staying toe-to-toe with the Wimbledon and Cincinnati champion is proving to be too big of a challenge for everyone right now. Unless Barty has a lapse and starts making an unusually high number of unforced errors, she should be able to get through comfortably.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid