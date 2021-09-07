US Open 2021: Belinda Bencic vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (11) Belinda Bencic vs Emma Raducanu

Date: 6 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Belinda Bencic vs Emma Raducanu preview

Belinda Bencic and Emma Raducanu came through straight-sets victories on Monday to set up an exciting quarterfinal clash at the 2021 US Open.

Raducanu was completely at home in her first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, needing just an hour and six minutes to dismiss the challenge from home favorite Shelby Rogers. The Brit rallied after dropping the first two games of the match to close out a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 win.

Raducanu has won her last 12 hardcourt matches, stretching back to the qualifying rounds here and an ITF title in Chicago. She will now look to carry the momentum into the business end of the tournament.

Belinda Bencic got the better of 7th seed Iga Swiatek in her last match.

Belinda Bencic, meanwhile, also produced a solid performance in her fourth-round encounter. She struck five aces and a total of 33 winners over the course of 7-6(12), 6-3 win over seventh seed Iga Swiatek.

Bencic had barely been tested in her opening few rounds, but needed to be at the top of her game to fend off Swiatek on Monday. After managing to win a very tight opening set against the youngster, the 24-year-old seemed to grow in confidence and was able to close out the win with a flourish.

Belinda Bencic vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Belinda Bencic and Emma Raducanu, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Belinda Bencic vs Emma Raducanu prediction

Emma Raducanu will look to continue her fairytale run.

Both Belinda Bencic and Emma Raducanu have produced dominant runs at this year's tournament so far, entering the quarterfinals without having dropped a set.

Raducanu has, in fact, won 14 straight sets over the last couple of weeks. The Brit has been clinical on serve, but it is her aggression on return that has held her in good stead on the quick New York courts.

Raducanu's percentage of winning points on a first serve return is the highest amongst the field, but that could also have something to do with the opposition that she has been up against. The teenager is yet to face an opponent ranked inside the top-40 of the world rankings, and could be staring at a completely different match-up against Bencic.

The Swiss on her part has used her fast-paced game very efficiently this week. Her serve and flat groundstrokes have worked extremely well in these court conditions, and she will look to continue playing in the same fashion.

Raducanu can take a page out of Swiatek's book and try to put more topspin on her shots, a tactic that threw Bencic off her game towards the end of the first set. The teenager possesses a flat strike similar to Bencic's, but she is unlikely to come out on top in those exchanges against the Swiss.

Unless Raducanu can put together a gameplan that pushes Bencic out of her comfort zone on Wednesday, the 11th seed should be able to walk away with a win.

Prediction: Belinda Bencic to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid