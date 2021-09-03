US Open 2021: Bianca Andreescu vs Greet Minnen preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Bianca Andreescu vs (LL) Greet Minnen

Date: 4 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Bianca Andreescu vs Greet Minnen preview

Sixth seed Bianca Andreescu will take on lucky loser Greet Minnen in the third round of the 2021 US Open on Saturday. Andreescu outlasted home hope Lauren Davis 6-4, 6-4 in the second round, while Minnen beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-4.

Bianca Andreescu had a positive start to the season; she made the semifinals at the Philip Island Trophy before reaching the final in Miami, where she lost to World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. But the Canadian started struggling for consistency soon after, and managed just four wins across her next seven tournaments.

Now Andreescu is back in Flushing Meadows for the first time since winning the tournament in 2019, with injuries having forced her to withdraw from last year's edition. She has been feeling healthy lately and would be hoping for another deep run this fortnight.

Greet Minnen at the 2021 French Open

Awaiting Andreescu in the third round is lucky loser Greet Minnen. The Belgian has found much success on the ITF tour this year, reaching the final at events in Portugal and the United States. She also made her maiden WTA semifinal at the Prague Open, where she lost to home favorite Tereza Martincova.

Prior to this week, Minnen had never won a match at the US Open. But the 24-year-old will now make her first third-round appearance at a Grand Slam, and that too as the only lucky loser remaining in the draw.

Bianca Andreescu vs Greet Minnen head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Bianca Andreescu and Greet Minnen, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Greet Minnen prediction

Bianca Andreescu and Greet Minnen are both aggressive ball-strikers with quick footwork around the court. However, Andreescu possesses heavier groundstrokes and can be expected to lead the attack with her first-strike tennis.

Bianca Andreescu at the 2021 US Open

The Canadian has a dependable serve too, with which she can rack up a host of free points. Minnen, on her part, also manages to get a lot of first serves in, but isn't as efficient with her serve+1.

Both women are also impressive at the net. Andreescu won 71% of her net points in her last match, while the Belgian won 86% in hers.

If Andreescu avoids leaking too many unforced errors and stays assertive during the longer exchanges, she should be able to continue her impressive winning streak at the US Open. The 21-year-old has never lost a main-draw match at Flushing Meadows, and she should be expected to continue that run on Saturday.

Prediction: Bianca Andreescu to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid