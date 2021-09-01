US Open 2021: Bianca Andreescu vs Lauren Davis preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Bianca Andreescu vs Lauren Davis

Date: 2 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Bianca Andreescu vs Lauren Davis preview

Sixth seed Bianca Andreescu will take on home favorite Lauren Davis in the second round of the 2021 US Open on Thursday. While Andreescu defeated Viktorija Golubic 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 in the first round, Davis overcame Viktoriya Tomova 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Andreescu had made a fairly positive start to her season, reaching the last four at the Phillip Island Trophy and then advancing to the final in Miami. However, her injury woes resurfaced in Strasbourg, where she had to give a walkover to Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinals.

Andreescu then fell at the very first hurdle at Roland Garros. The Canadian didn't find much success on grass either, suffering early exits in Berlin and Eastbourne before falling to a first-round defeat at Wimbledon.

Andreescu arrived in New York on the back of poor showings at the Canadian Open and Cincinnati, but she registered a morale-boosting victory over Golubic in her opener on Tuesday.

Lauren Davis at the 2019 US Open

Her next opponent, Lauren Davis, has had a mixed season thus far. After failing to win a match at the start of the year in Australia, Davis made the quarterfinals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

She went a step further in Nottingham, reaching the semifinals where she lost to Zhang Shuai. Davis then defeated Jodie Burrage in the first round at Wimbledon, marking her first victory at a Major since the 2020 Australian Open.

The World No. 98 didn't manage a single win during the US Open series, but began her campaign in New York in strong fashion by defeating the dangerous Viktoriya Tomova.

Davis has never made it past the second round at Flushing Meadows, but she will be hoping to change that when she takes on Andreescu on Thursday.

Bianca Andreescu vs Lauren Davis head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Bianca Andreescu and Lauren Davis, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Lauren Davis prediction

This match will pit Bianca Andreescu's firepower against the resilience of Lauren Davis. The American has the ability to bring a lot of balls back into play; Andreescu will have to use her heavy groundstrokes to thwart Davis' defense and avoid excessive unforced errors.

Bianca Andreescu hitting a forehand during her first-round match against Viktorija Golubic

Andreescu will also look to exploit Davis' vulnerable serve and continue her impressive momentum from her first-round match. Against Golubic, the World No.7 struck seven aces and won over 70% of points on first serve.

If Andreescu manages to recover well from her grueling opener while keeping her unforced errors in check during the match, she should be able to pull off a victory.

Prediction: Bianca Andreescu to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid