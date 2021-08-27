US Open 2021: Bianca Andreescu vs Viktorija Golubic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Bianca Andreescu vs Viktorija Golubic

Date: 31 August 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Bianca Andreescu vs Viktorija Golubic preview

Sixth seed Bianca Andreescu will take on Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic in the first round of the 2021 US Open on Tuesday. Andreescu will be returning to Flushing Meadows for the first time since winning the event in 2019, with injury woes having sidelined her for the entirety of last season.

After falling in the second round of this year's Australian Open, Andreescu made the last four at the Philip Island Trophy. She went a step ahead in Miami, where she lost to World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the final.

The rest of the season, however, has seen mediocre results from the 21-year-old; she has failed to make it past the opening round of two of her last three tournaments. Andreescu also skipped the Tokyo Olympics due to the safety challenges surrounding COVID-19.

But the Canadian comes to New York with a 100% win percentage in the city, and would be hoping to make a deep run again this year.

Viktorija Golubic at Wimbledon 2021

Her opponent for Tuesday, Viktorija Golubic, is enjoying her newfound status as an Olympic medalist. Alongside compatriot Belinda Bencic, Golubic finished as the runner-up in doubles at the Tokyo Games, thus bagging the silver medal.

The Swiss has had a strong year so far. After winning an ITF event in France and making the final in Lyon and Monterrey, Golubic went on to lift the trophy at the WTA 125K event in Saint-Malo. She then made her maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon.

The World No. 45 has never won a main draw match at the US Open though, and she will be looking to change that when she faces Andreescu in the first round.

Bianca Andreescu vs Viktorija Golubic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Bianca Andreescu and Viktorija Golubic, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs Viktorija Golubic prediction

Bianca Andreescu and Viktorija Golubic are both aggressive baseliners. But Golubic boasts of strong volleying skills too, and can be expected to frequently approach the net to earn quick points.

Bianca Andreescu at Wimbledon 2021

Andreescu on her part will hope to be consistent on her serve and at the same time exploit Golubic's vulnerable second serve. She might also try and target Golubic's one-handed backhand, but the Swiss' variety on that shot could make things tricky.

Neither woman has had the best of results during the US Open Series, and both are likely to be rusty in the first round. But if Andreescu plays close to her best tennis and stays aggressive, she should be able to pull out a victory.

Prediction: Bianca Andreescu to win in three sets.

