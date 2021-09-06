US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (Q) Botic van de Zandschulp

Date: 7 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Daniil Medvedev vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview

Daniil Medvedev is one match away from reaching the semifinal of the US Open for the third consecutive year. And in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, he takes on Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp.

Medvedev has built a head of steam on the American hardcourts this yearwinning the title in Toronto and reaching the semifinal in Cincinnati. The World No. 2 has been nearly flawless in New York so far too.

He has defeated Richard Gasquet, Dominik Koepfer, Pablo Andujar and Dan Evans in straight sets, looking extremely comfortable throughout.

Botic van de Zandschulp at the 2021 US Open

Van de Zandschulp, on the other hand, has had a breakthrough season himself. The Dutchman is a relatively unknown presence on the ATP tour but out of his 11 tour-level main-draw matches, 10 have come this year.

Van de Zandschulp came through qualifying at Flushing Meadows, and has won a few marathon encounters in the main draw. The 25-year-old took down eighth seed Casper Ruud in the second round, before surviving a scare against 11th seed Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 16.

The Dutch player was two sets and a break up, before Schwartzman lodged a spirited comeback to take the next two sets. But Van de Zandschulp steadied the ship right in the nick of time, taking the fifth set with ease.

Daniil Medvedev vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

The quarterfinal encounter in New York will be the first ever match between Daniil Medvedev and Botic van de Zandschulp, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open

Daniil Medvedev is looking in top shape at Flushing Meadows so far. His form and superior ranking coming into this encounter make him the overwhelming favorite on paper.

The Russian's anticipation and high tennis IQ have always made him a threat on quicker surfaces like the one in New York. Moreover, Medvedev's backhand and return are among the best on tour, and his serving numbers in the opening week have been solid.

But Botic van de Zandshulp does employ a playing style that could pose a challenge to the World No. 2. His serve is an asset, and he also covers the court well despite his 6'3 tall frame.

The Dutch right-hander has a strong forehand, which he could pepper crosscourt to expose the biggest weakness in Medvedev's game - his forehand. Van de Zandschulp is also coming in with a lot of confidence; his wins over Ruud and Schwartzman would have given him the belief that he can beat anyone.

That said, Medvedev's familiarity with the conditions and his overall consistency still give him the edge.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in four sets.

