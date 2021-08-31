US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Dominik Koepfer preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Dominik Koepfer

Date: 1 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Daniil Medvedev vs Dominik Koepfer preview

Second seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Germany's Dominik Koepfer in the second round of the 2021 US Open on Wednesday.

Medvedev is one of the favorites for the title in New York, having triumphed at the National Bank Open and also reached the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open. The Russian opened his US Open campaign on Monday with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 win over veteran Richard Gasquet in the first round.

Dominik Koepfer at the 2021 Winston-Salem Open

World No. 57 Dominik Koepfer, on the other hand, comes into the US Open in a patchy run of form. The German has a win-loss record of 18-19 for the year, and has suffered defeat in four of his last six matches.

Koepfer had a very tricky assignment in the first round, where he took on qualifier Quentin Halys. The 27-year-old overturned a two-sets-to-one deficit before ultimately prevailing 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev vs Dominik Koepfer head-to-head

The second-round encounter in New York is the second match between the two players, and Daniil Medvedev currently leads the head-to-head 1-0 over Dominik Koepfer.

The Russian defeated Koepfer in the fourth round of the 2019 US Open, on his way to the final.

Daniil Medvedev vs Dominik Koepfer prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open

Having cruised past Richard Gasquet with very little difficulty, second seed Daniil Medvedev comes into this encounter as the overwhelming favorite.

The Russian has now registered nine wins against just one loss during the North American hardcourt swing. His serving performance played a key role in his win over Gasquet, as he hammered down 15 aces and saved both the break points he faced.

Dominik Koepfer, on his part, will look to hit with consistent depth to offset his opponent's counterpunching skills. The German will need to keep his return sharp too, and take as much time away from Medvedev as possible.

That said, Medvedev's serve and defensive skills may well prove to be too much for Koepfer, therby minimizing any chances of an early upset.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

