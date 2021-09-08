US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (12) Felix Auger-Aliassime

Date: 10 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Semifinal

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime preview

Second seed Daniil Medvedev will attempt to reach his second Grand Slam final of the year when he takes on Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals of the 2021 US Open.

The Russian was billed as one of the top contenders for the title at the start of the tournament and he has lived up to expectations.

Medvedev did not drop a single set in his first four rounds, registering straightforward victories over Richard Gasquet, Dominik Koepfer, Pablo Andujar, and Dan Evans. The Russian faced his first real test in the quarterfinals against Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp, but emerged with a 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 win.

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2021 US Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, has been one of the surprise packages of the 2021 US Open. The Canadian had had a rather mediocre season by his standards heading into the US Open, and few would have tipped him to reach the final four in New York.

But the Canadian has rediscovered his best form and come through a few tricky encounters en route to the last four; he needed five sets to defeat Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and then four sets to overcome young American Frances Tiafoe.

Auger-Aliassime advanced to the semifinals after Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from their quarterfinal encounter due to injury after losing the first set.

Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime head-to-head

The semifinal encounter in New York will be the second match between the two players, with Daniil Medvedev leading the head-to-head 1-0.

The Russian defeated Auger-Aliassime in three sets at the Canadian Masters back in 2018.

Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime prediction

By virtue of recent form and rankings, Daniil Medvedev comes into the encounter as the firm favorite. Medvedev has looked in fine form throughout the event, although he hasn't really faced top-quality opposition. In that sense, Auger-Aliassime could represent the sternest test yet for the Russian at Flushing Meadows.

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open

Medvedev's game is perfectly suited to quick hardcourts. His serve and backhand have been nearly flawless over the course of the American hardcourt swing.

Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, has the weapons to pose a threat to Medvedev. The 21-year-old employs an aggressive style of play and uses his strong forehand to dictate rallies from the back of the court. His serve has also held up over the past fortnight, with the Canadian smashing down 85 aces in total.

But Auger-Aliassime's return is one of his weaknesses, and if Medvedev serves well, the Canadian might not be able to make any inroads. Moreover, Auger-Aliassime has a tendency to leak unforced errors from the baseline when put under pressure.

All things considered, Medvedev should be able to withstand the challenge of the Canadian and make it to his second US Open final.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in four sets.

