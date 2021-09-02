US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Pablo Andujar preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Pablo Andujar

Date: 3 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Daniil Medvedev vs Pablo Andujar preview

Second seed Daniil Medvedev takes on Spain's Pablo Andujar in the third round of the 2021 US Open on Friday.

Medvedev is in red hot form, to say the least. The Russian won the Canada Masters in Toronto last month, before registering a semifinal finish in Cincinnati too.

The 2019 finalist began his US Open campaign with a straight-sets win over Richard Gasquet. He then defeated Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the third round comfortably.

Pablo Andujar at the 2021 Barcelona Open

Pablo Andujar has had a few high-profile wins in 2021, even if consistency has evaded him. The Spaniard has put together a win-loss record of just 9-13 for the season, but two of those wins came against Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem.

At the US Open this week, Andujar overturned a two-set deficit against Mikhail Kukushkin in the first round. He then took down Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets to book the clash with Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev vs Pablo Andujar head-to-head

The third-round encounter in New York is the first meeting between Daniil Medvedev and Pablo Andujar, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Daniil Medvedev vs Pablo Andujar prediction

Given his form and superior ranking, Daniil Medvedev is the overwhelming favorite for this encounter.

The Russian's counterpunching skills have been working very well on the quick American hardcourts lately. Medvedev's serve has also been one of his biggest assets this week; the 25-year-old has sent down 23 aces across his two opening matches.

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 National Bank Open

Pablo Andujar, on his part, will look to mix up hs game to throw Medvedev off his rhythm. The Spaniard is adept at finding sharp angles with his crosscourt backhand, but has to be wary of using that shot too often given his opponent's prowess off that same wing.

Medvedev's strengths outweigh the Spaniard's by a big margin on hardcourt. The Russian's backhand and return have been solid so far, and his movement and defensive skills are famously world-class.

Barring a major lapse in concentration, Medvedev should be able to comfortably move into the next round.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

