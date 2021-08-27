US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev vs Richard Gasquet preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Richard Gasquet

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN / ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Daniil Medvedev vs Richard Gasquet preview

Second seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the first round of the 2021 US Open in New York.

Medvedev, who is on the hunt for a maiden Grand Slam title, comes into the tournament in a rich vein of form. The Russian has won three titles this year, the latest coming at the Toronto Masters a couple of weeks ago.

The 25-year-old has also reached the final of two of the last four hardcourt Majors.

Richard Gasquet at the 2019 US Open

Gasquet, by contrast, has had a mediocre season. The Frenchman's win-loss record for the year stands at 12-11, and although he reached the final of Umag last month, he is yet to make a splash at the big events.

The 35-year-old was defeated by Andy Murray in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters. He enters the US Open on the back of a quarterfinal finish in Winston-Salem.

Daniil Medvedev vs Richard Gasquet head-to-head

The first-round encounter in New York will be the third meeting between Daniil Medvedev and Richard Gasquet. Their head-to-head currently stands at a 1-1 stalemate.

Gasquet defeated Medvedev 6-0, 6-3 in Montpellier in 2018. The Russian gained revenge in St Petersburg in 2020, beating the Frenchman in three sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Richard Gasquet prediction

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 National Bank Open

As one of the contenders to win the title in New York, Daniil Medvedev comes into the encounter as the overwhelming favorite.

The Russian's playing style works well on the American hardcourts. Reports indicate that the courts at Flushing Meadows this year are even quicker than usual. That should work in Medvedev's favor.

The Russian has one of the best backhands in the world and a potent serve that earns him plenty of free points. He is also extremely hard to hit through and a player like Gasquet, who does not have too many weapons, will find it hard to win points.

Ultimately, the Frenchman should not pose much of a threat to the Russian.

Prediction: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram