US Open 2021: Diego Schwartzman vs Alex Molcan preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (11) Diego Schwartzman vs Alex Molcan

Date: 3 September 2021

Tournament: 2021 US Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Diego Schwartzman vs Alex Molcan preview

Diego Schwartzman has looked solid at the 2021 US Open so far, winning both his matches in straight sets. He first took on the experienced Ricardas Berankis, beating him 7-4, 6-3, 6-3. The Argentinian then produced a terrific performance against former Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson, losing serve just once in a 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Schwartzman has made it past the third round of the US Open just once in his career, having reached the quarterfinals in 2019. Seeded 11th this time around, he will hope to at least match if not go past that record.

Schwartzman won the Argentina Open in March this year, where he was the top seed. But the 29-year-old has struggled for consistency since then, failing to reach the semifinals of any subsequent tournament. He did make the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, where he was stopped by none other than Rafael Nadal.

Qualifier Alex Molcan, who saved MPs in the qualifying against Portuguese Gastão Elias, beats Brandon Nakashima in 5 to reach the 3rd round at the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/55TwZoaQkq — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 1, 2021

Qualifier Alex Molcan, meanwhile, has had a breakthrough tournament in New York so far. The 23-year-old, who had never made it to the main draw of a Slam before, has now reached the final 32 of the US Open for the first time in his career.

Molcan lost his first set of the opening round, but came back strongly to beat Cem İlkel 4-1, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1. The World No. 138 then locked horns with No. 84 Brandon Nakashima, where he came back from two sets to one down to win 6-3, 3-6, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Molcan had come into the US Open in top form, having won the Liberec Challenger as the eighth seed. He also reached the final at the Belgrade Open earlier this year, where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.

Diego Schwartzman vs Alex Molcan head-to-head

Diego Schwartzman and Alex Molcan have not faced off on tour so far. Hence, their head-to-head is tied at 0-0 currently.

Diego Schwartzman vs Alex Molcan prediction

Diego Schwartzman has reached four quarterfinals and one semifinal at Slams so far in his career

A solid player from the baseline, Diego Schwartzman has reliable strokes off both wings. The Argentine is an excellent mover too, and he is at his best when counterpunching from the back of the court.

Schwartzman doesn't have a big serve, but he has won 79% of his first-serve points in the tournament so far.

Alex Molcan might be playing against one of the best players on tour on Friday, but he will back himself to cause an upset. The 23-year-old has an incredible win percentage of 73% so far in 2021, and has already broken a bunch of personal records.

The Argentine, however, might have a little too much consistency and experience for Molcan. He should be expected to move through to the fourth round, albeit with a couple of hiccups.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in four sets.

