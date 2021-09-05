US Open 2021: Diego Schwartzman vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (11) Diego Schwartzman vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Date: 5 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Diego Schwartzman vs Botic van de Zandschulp preview

11th seed Diego Schwartzman will take on Botic van de Zandschulp on Sunday for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2021 US Open.

Schwartzman had a fabulous first half of the season. Apart from winning the title in Buenos Aires he reached three other quarterfinals, with the biggest one being at Roland Garros.

While the switch to hardcourts hasn't yielded big results, the Argentine is looking dangerous once again at the US Open, a Slam where he has made it to the quarterfinals twice before. Schwartzman hasn't dropped a set in three matches so far, and will hope to continue that streak when he meets the 117th-ranked Van de Zandschulp.

Botic van de Zandschulp hits a backhand at the 2021 US Open

A player who mainly plies his trade in the ATP Challenger circuit, Botic van de Zandschulp has been making noise even at the biggest tournaments this year. He has qualified for all four Slams this season, and even upset Miami champion Hubert Hurkacz in the first round at Roland Garros.

The 25-year-old's fighting spirit has been on full display at Flushing Meadows too. He has already played five matches in New York, starting from the qualifying stages, and has made it to the fourth round for his best-ever performance at a Major.

Van de Zandschulp also upset eighth seed Casper Ruud along the way, for what is the biggest win of his career so far.

The Dutchman has interestingly dropped the first set in all of his matches this week, but has fought back for a win each time. He will look to keep his incredible run going when he takes the court against Schwartzman on Sunday.

Diego Schwartzman vs Botic van de Zandschulp head-to-head

Diego Schwartzman and Botic van de Zandschulp have never squared off on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Diego Schwartzman vs Botic van de Zandschulp prediction

Diego Schwartzman during a match at the 2021 US Open

Diego Schwartzman packs quite a punch with his groundstrokes despite being just 5'7'' tall. He doesn't have a big serve but makes up for that with his brilliant movement and aggressive counterpunching style of play.

The Argentine will look to attack on Sunday right from the word go. That said, he hasn't faced any player ranked higher than No. 77 so far during his US Open 2021 campaign, so it remains to be seen whether he is battle-tested enough.

Botic van de Zandschulp on his part has a big first serve and solid groundstrokes to put Schwartzman in a spot of bother. But the Dutchman himself is coming off a couple of marathon matches, and so might not have the energy to stay toe-to-toe with Schwartzman throughout.

Prediction: Diego Schwartzman to win in four sets.

Edited by Musab Abid