US Open 2021: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (12) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Frances Tiafoe

Date: 5 September 2021

Tournament: 2021 US Open

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Frances Tiafoe preview

Canadian prodigy Felix Auger-Aliassime has reached the final 16 at the US Open for the second year running, on the back of some truly impressive performances this week.

The 21-year-old played a marathon five-setter against the experienced Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round on Friday. Auger-Aliassime quashed a late comeback from the Spaniard and brought his best to the fore in crucial moments to win 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3.

This run is extra special for the Canadian given that he had been struggling for form ever since beating Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon.

Auger-Aliassime was taken to four sets by Evgeny Donskoy in his opening match, but he fought hard to claim a tight 7-6(0), 3-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(8) victory. The 21-year-old was a lot more solid in the second round against Bernabe Zapata Miralles, where he triumphed 7-6(5), 6-2, 6-2.

Auger-Aliassime's win over Zverev at Wimbledon had earned him his maiden Slam quarterfinal appearance. He would be hoping to add to that record or possibly even better it at this year's US Open.

FAA def. RBA pic.twitter.com/5BTU47Wl4j — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2021

Home favorite Frances Tiafoe had a battle of his own in the third round, going the distance with fifth seed Andrey Rublev. But the American eventually pulled off a stunning upset at Arthur Ashe, overcoming the fifth seed 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(8), 4-6, 6-1.

Like Auger-Aliassime, Tiafoe has also reached the fourth round at the US Open twice in two years now. The 23-year-old looked in top form in his second-round clash against Guido Pella, winning 6-1, 6-2, 7-5. He did drop a set in his tournament opener against Christopher Eubanks though, which ended 7-6(8), 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in his favor.

Tiafoe was knocked out in the second round at Cincinnati last month, but then had a decent run at the Winston-Salem Open where he reached the quarterfinals.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Frances Tiafoe head-to-head

Felix Auger Aliassime and Frances Tiafoe have not met on tour so far. Their head-to-head is, therefore, tied at 0-0 right now.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Frances Tiafoe prediction

Frances Tiafoe played one of the best matches of his career against Andrey Rublev in the third round

Felix Auger-Aliassime has an exciting style of play that's offensive, powerful and fast. The Canadian has a strong forehand, a decent backhand, and a potent serve; he has already clocked 53 aces in the tournament so far.

The only weakness in Auger-Aliassime's game is his inconsistency; the youngster tends to leak a few too many unforced errors when put under pressure. But he has improved a little on that front lately, showing more mental fortitude than he did before.

While Auger-Aliassime is an all-court player, Frances Tiafoe prefers to attack from the baseline. The American has a big serve himself, with which he's racked up 50 aces in three matches so far. He is also an impressive returner, which could prove vital in the match against Auger-Aliassime.

This promises to be an exciting encounter between two young and offensive players who have both spent roughly the same amount of time on court so far. It's likely to go all the way, with the Canadian having a slight edge due to is more solid game.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in five sets.

Like our Facebook page to get the latest news and updates!

Edited by Musab Abid