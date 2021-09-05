US Open 2021: Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Iga Swiatek vs (11) Belinda Bencic

Date: 6 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio/ Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic preview

Seventh seed Iga Swiatek will go up against Belinda Bencic on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2021 US Open. While Swiatek outlasted Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the third round, Bencic beat Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek began her 2021 strongly, backing up her Roland Garros title from last year with a title in Adelaide. She then won her third career title in Rome before reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open.

The 20-year-old failed to bag a win during the US Open Series, but has been in sublime form this week at Flushing Meadows. With her third-round win on Saturday, Swiatek has now reached at least the fourth round of all Majors this year.

Belinda Bencic at the Tokyo Olympics

Awaiting her in the next round is Belinda Bencic, who went as far as the semifinals at the 2019 US Open. The Swiss started the 2021 season with a final in Adelaide, but produced mediocre results in the subsequent tournaments. She didn't reach another final until June in Berlin, where she lost to qualifier Liudmila Samsonova.

But the World No. 12 earned perhaps the most coveted prize of her career at the Tokyo Olympics, where she clinched the gold medal. Bencic also registered a quarterfinal finish in Cincinnati right before arriving in New York.

The Swiss is looking in great form right now, and hasn't lost a set so far at Flushing Meadows. She will be bidding for her first win over Iga Swiatek in the fourth round on Monday.

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic head-to-head

The sole meeting between Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic took place in Adelaide this year, where Swiatek won in straight sets. Hence, their head-to-head currently stands at 1-0 in favor of the Pole.

Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic prediction

Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic both like to hit the ball on the rise, so we can expect the points in this match to be fast-paced. While Swiatek possesses a strong topspin forehand along with active reflexes around the net, Bencic uses her flat and heavy groundstrokes to redirect her opponents' pace.

Iga Swiatek during her third round match against Anett Kontaveit

Both women have a reliable serve, although Swiatek hasn't quite been destructive on her first serve of late. In her last match, the Pole won just 65% of the points on her first serve and got broken four times.

Bencic, on her part, won 85% of her first-serve points and got broken just once.

The Swiss is coming in with a lot of confidence, and she also has the experience of going deep in New York. If she stays assertive during the rallies and manages to find her way through Swiatek's variety, she should be able to eke out a victory.

Prediction: Belinda Bencic to win in three sets.

