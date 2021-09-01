US Open 2021: Iga Swiatek vs Fiona Ferro preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Iga Swiatek vs Fiona Ferro

Date: 2 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VVIP

Iga Swiatek vs Fiona Ferro preview

Iga Swiatek and Fiona Ferro both registered straight-sets wins on Tuesday to book their spot in an exciting second-round match at the 2021 US Open.

Swiatek was up against American qualifier Jamie Loeb in her opening round match out on Grandstand. The Pole seemed to be cruising to victory as she led by a set and a break after about an hour of play, before Loeb mounted a strong fightback towards the end of the match. But Swiatek then came up with some clutch serving to close out the 6-3, 6-4 win.

Fiona Ferro dropped just five games in her first match.

Ferro, meanwhile, dropped just five games in her first match against Japan's Nao Hibino. The Frenchwoman was in top form on serve, winnning over 80% if the points behind the first delivery and conceding just one break.

Ferro hasn't had the best lead-up to the US Open this season, but her performance in the opening round would have filled her with confidence.

Iga Swiatek vs Fiona Ferro head-to-head

Iga Swiatek leads Fiona Ferro in their current head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin. The Pole scored a 6-4, 6-3 win in their only prior meeting, which came at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Iga Swiatek vs Fiona Ferro prediction

Iga Swiatek was particularly strong off the ground in her opening match.

Iga Swaitek looked to be in complete control of her power-packed game for most parts of her first-round match. The youngster was particularly strong on serve and off the forehand wing, which she used to dictate the baseline exchanges.

She will once again need to use those strengths to the fullest against a strong baseliner in the form of Fiona Ferro. The Frenchwoman possesses a consistent game and can run down a lot of balls, which often frustrates big-hitting opponents.

Swiatek has frequently talked about her serve being one of the first elements that breaks down under pressure, but she held up well in that department on Tuesday. In fact, it was the quality of her first serve that helped the Pole fend off the spirited fightback from Loeb.

The second-round match on Thursday has all the makings of a baseline slugfest. But given Swiatek's firepower off the ground, she should be considered the favorite to emerge victorious in the end.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid