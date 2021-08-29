US Open 2021: Iga Swiatek vs Jamie Loeb preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Iga Swiatek vs Jamie Loeb

Date: 31 August 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Iga Swiatek vs Jamie Loeb preview

Iga Swiatek will open her 2021 US Open campaign with a first-round encounter against American qualifier Jamie Loeb on Tuesday.

Swiatek played just one match in the lead-up to the year's final Slam, a second-round encounter against Ons Jabeur at the Western & Southern Open. The 20-year-old was handed a 2-6, 3-6 drubbing in that match and would be hoping for a much better result in New York.

Jamie Loeb will be playing in her first US Open main draw since 2015.

Loeb, meanwhile, will be will be playing in her first US Open main draw since 2015. The American put up a strong performance in the qualification rounds, taking out seasoned campaigners Ankita Raina, Anna-Lena Friedsam and Mihaela Buzarnescu to secure her spot.

Loeb has had a fairly successful season in 2021; she reached the biggest final of her career at the WTA 125K event in Charleston earlier this year. Needless to say, she will be feeling confident about her game.

Iga Swiatek vs Jamie Loeb head-to-head

This is set to be the first career meeting between Iga Swiatek and Jamie Loeb, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Iga Swiatek vs Jamie Loeb predcition

Iga Swiatek will enter the contest as a firm favorite.

Iga Swiatek will be a firm favorite heading into this first-round contest. The 20-year-old is the far more accomplished player of the two, and many expect her to go deep at Flushing Meadows this year.

That said, Swiatek would need to be wary of a dogged opponent like Jamie Loeb, who has shown incredible fighting skills throughout the week. The American staged big turnarounds in her wins over Raina and Buzarnescu, with her backhand in particular proving to be a potent weapon.

Loeb has also employed an aggressive approach here in New York, and is unlikely to change that on Tuesday. Swiatek enjoys taking control of the baseline exchanges using her big groundstrokes herself, but against a battle-hardened opponent, she will need to find her range quickly.

The match is Swiatek's for the taking, but the Pole isn't the most comfortable on quick hardcourts and has suffered a few surprise losses of late. That said, if she maintains a steady level on Tuesday, she should be able to walk away with a win.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.

