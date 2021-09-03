US Open 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (13) Jannik Sinner vs (17) Gael Monfils

Date: 4 September 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VVIP

Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils preview

Rising star Jannik Sinner faces French veteran Gael Monfils in the third round of the 2021 US Open on Saturday.

Sinner has gone from strength to strength in the 2021 season. The Italian youngster won the title in Melbourne at the start of the year, before reaching the final at the Miami Masters and the semifinals in Barcelona.

Sinner started his American hardcourt swing with an early loss in Atlanta, but quickly rallied to pick up the biggest title of his career in Washington.

The 20-year-old has had a bit of a scare in both of his opening encounters at Flushing Meadows this week. He eventually got past Max Purcell and Zachary Svajda in four sets each to reach the third round.

Gael Monfils at the 2021 US Open

On the other hand, Gael Monfils' post-pandemic form has been dismal. The Frenchman struggled to get going after the tour restarted in 2020, and this year he had a win-loss record of 7-12 coming into the American hardcourt series.

Monfils picked up a few wins in Toronto and Cincinnati though, and has not faced any major problems in his first two matches in New York. The 34-year-old routinely defeated Fedrico Coria in straight sets, before getting past local favorite Steve Johnson on Thursday 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

The third round encounter in New York is the third match between Jannik Sinner and Gael Monfils, and their head-to-head is currently tied at 1-1.

Sinner won their first match in straight sets at Antwerp 2019, and Monfils defeated the Italian in Vienna later the same year.

Jannik Sinner vs Gael Monfils prediction

Jannik Sinner with the 2021 Citi Open trophy

Gael Monfils may be the more accomplished player, but recent form gives Jannik Sinner the edge in their upcoming encounter.

Sinner looked very solid during his run in Washington, and his serving and returning numbers were particularly impressive. The Italian's all-round game is well-suited to the hardcourts; he can generate and redirect pace on the surface very effectively.

Monfils, on his part, is far from the level fans are used to seeing him operate at. Despite his shotmaking abilities and talent, the 34-year-old has been suffering drastic lapses of concentration in his matches lately; it is impossible to accurately predict his level on any given day.

Sinner looks determined to make a mark in New York this month, and he may well be the favorite due to his superior match sharpness and momentum. Monfils will use his experience and talent to put up a fight, but given his recent results, getting the win looks like a tough task for the Frenchman.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in four sets.

