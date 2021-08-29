US Open 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Max Purcell preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (13) Jannik Sinner vs (WC) Max Purcell

Date: 31 August 2021

Tournament: 2021 US Open

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Match timing: Approx. 3 pm local time, 7 pm GMT, 12.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Jannik Sinner vs Max Purcell preview

Jannik Sinner will begin his 2021 US Open campaign with a first-round match against Australia's Max Purcell on Tuesday.

Sinner, seeded 13th this time, will be making his third main-draw appearance at Flushing Meadows. But he is still looking to register his maiden main-draw win, given that he fell in the first hurdle in both 2019 and 2020.

Interestingly, Sinner has a poor record against Aussies this year, with three losses and just one win. The 20-year-old began his year by beating Aleksandar Vukic, but subsequently faced defeats to Alexei Popyrin (Madrid), Christopher O'Connell (Atlanta) and James Duckworth (Toronto).

Moreover, Sinner has not had a standout season when it comes to the Slams. While he did make the fourth round at Roland Garros, he fell in the opening round at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

During the American hardcourt swing, the Italian faced early exits in Atlanta, Toronto as well as Cincinnati, managing just the solitary win combined in all three events. But he did win the Citi Open title in Washington, aided by a new and improved service motion that earned him a lot of free points.

Max Purcell, 23, comes in with next to no singles experience at the Slams. However, he is a former runner-up in doubles; the Aussie, along with Luke Saville, reached the final at the 2020 Australian Open.

Interestingly enough, his only main-draw appearance at a Slam was a first-round loss to none other than Sinner himself, at the 2020 Australian Open. Purcell's highlights of the 2021 season include a semifinal run at the Eastbourne International and a win over Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jannik Sinner vs Max Purcell head-to-head

Max Purcell lost to Jannik Sinner at the 2020 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner leads Max Purcell by a margin of 1-0 in the head-to-head. Sinner beat Purcell 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-4 in the first round of the 2020 Australian Open.

Jannik Sinner vs Max Purcell prediction

Jannik Sinner has come a long way since his previous meeting with Max Purcell. In fact, many believe the Italian could be a Slam contender in a year or two.

But Sinner still has a lot to prove in hardcourt Slams, so there will be a fair bit of pressure on him at Flushing Meadows this year.

Max Purcell, meanwhile, is a tenacious player who can stay with most top players from the back of the court. However, he lacks a standout weapon and is not the greatest of returners.

The Aussie might find it difficult to hit through Sinner consistently on Tuesday, and that in turn could give the Italian the opportunity to run away with the match.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in four sets.

Edited by Musab Abid