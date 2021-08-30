US Open 2021: Jennifer Brady vs Emma Raducanu preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (13) Jennifer Brady vs (Q) Emma Raducanu

Date: 31 August 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 5 pm GMT, 10.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Jennifer Brady vs Emma Raducanu preview

2020 semifinalist Jennifer Brady will begin her 2021 US Open campaign with a first-round match against rising star Emma Raducanu on Tuesday.

Brady began the 2021 season exceptionally well, finishing as the runner-up at both the Grampians Trophy and the Australian Open. But she has endured a rough few months since then, during which she has been constantly plagued by injuries.

Brady has lost eight of her last 14 matches, failing to progress beyond the third round at any tournament. The 13th seed has been suffering from plantar fasciitis - an inflammation of the tissue on the sole of the foot - as well as a bruised bone.

Jennifer Brady forced to retire due to injury. Been suffering from plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in her foot since Rome. Considered not playing #RG21.



"I woke up and it was just worse. I couldn't really play my game. I was moving about 20%." #RG21 pic.twitter.com/Car5d7VYpn — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 5, 2021

Brady sustained the injury at the Italian Open and aggravated it at Roland Garros. She was then forced to miss the entire grasscourt season and only made her comeback at the Olympics, where she lost in the first round.

The 26-year-old took part in the Western & Southern Open, where she managed to win her first match. But her injury resurfaced after that, forcing her to retire midway through her second-round match against Jelena Ostapenko.

Brady has since been practicing at full strength for the US Open, but it remains to be seen whether she has recovered well enough to give her best in New York.

Emma Raducanu, meanwhile, announced herself at Wimbledon this year, where she made the fourth round. The Brit will be making her main-draw debut at the US Open this year.

enjoying my first pro us open🤗 pic.twitter.com/EAoVe6I2ud — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) August 27, 2021

Raducanu finished as the runner-up at the WTA 125 event in Chicago last week. She then went on to win all three of her qualifying rounds at the US Open, and that too without dropping a set.

Jennifer Brady vs Emma Raducanu head-to-head

Jennifer Brady and Emma Raducanu have never faced each other on tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Jennifer Brady vs Emma Raducanu prediction

Emma Raducanu will be making her US Open debut.

On paper this fixture is heavily stacked in favor of Jennifer Brady due to her hardcourt pedigree and overall experience. But Emma Raducanu will certainly fancy her chances given that the American has been struggling on all fronts lately.

Raducanu also has a playing style that is well-suited to counter Brady's explosive game. The Brit is very athletic and has strong defense, meaning it would be tough for Brady to hit through her.

Raducanu's backhand, in particular, is deceptively potent. She has the ability to produce powerful down-the-line winners off that wing when put under pressure.

While Raducanu's serve could be vulnerable to Brady's return, it is unclear if the 13th seed is fit enough to operate at her best. If she is, then her experience might just tilt the scales in her favor.

Prediction: Jennifer Brady to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid