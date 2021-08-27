US Open 2021: Maria Sakkari vs Marta Kostyuk preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (17) Maria Sakkari vs Marta Kostyuk

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York, USA

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Maria Sakkari vs Marta Kostyuk preview

17th seed Maria Sakkari will face a stern test in the shape of talented Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk in the first round of the 2021 US Open.

Sakkari has had a successful year so far. She made the semifinals at the Miami Open and then recorded her best ever Grand Slam performance by reaching the last four at Roland Garros. These results also helped the Greek reach a career-high ranking of 18.

But the 26-year-old has had a dip in form lately; she has lost four out of the nine matches she's played since the French Open. In Cincinnati, Sakkari barely put up a fight in her opening match against Angelique Kerber and was blown away by the German.

Marta Kostyuk, too, has been steadily rising up the rankings.

Marta Kostyuk has reached a career-high ranking of Number 56 in 2021

Still a teenager, Kostyuk, like Sakkari, delivered her best-ever Grand Slam performance at Roland Garros by reaching the fourth round. The Ukrainian lost to 2020 champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets, but gave a decent account of herself.

Maria Sakkari vs Marta Kostyuk head-to-head

The upcoming Round of 128 match at the US Open will be the first-ever meeting between Maria Sakkari and Marta Kostyuk. The two could have met earlier this year at Roland Garros had Kostyuk beaten Swiatek in the last-16.

Their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Maria Sakkari vs Marta Kostyuk prediction

One of the major reasons behind Maria Sakkari's success in the past two years has been her outstanding physical conditioning. The Greek has barely ever been troubled by injuries, and this has allowed her to steadily develop her game and make her presence felt at big tournaments.

Sakkari has a solid all-round game and her physique allows her to come out on top in long rallies from the baseline. She also has a strong first serve. Her go-to shot is her backhand, which she uses to spread the court and create openings.

Marta Kostyuk also enjoys slugging it out from the baseline. She is much more aggressive than Sakkari and likes to hit winners early in the rally.

Tipped to be a future Grand Slam champion, Kostyuk will be raring to make an impact at Flushing Meadows. We expect her to upset the 17th seed and advance to the second round.

Prediction: Marta Kostyuk to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram