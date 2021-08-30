US Open 2021: Marin Cilic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (30) Marin Cilic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber

Date: 30 August 2021

Tournament: 2021 US Open

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 5 pm GMT, 10.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Marin Cilic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber preview

2014 champion Marin Cilic will take on Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the opening round of the 2021 US Open on Monday.

Seeded 30th this year, Cilic has suffered a massive decline since the last time he reached the quarterfinals in New York (2018). But as he proved at this year's Wimbledon - where he was leading second seed Daniil Medvedev by two sets before the Russian turned it around - the Croat can still be a threat to the top players in the early rounds at Slams.

Cilic also won his first singles title in three years in 2021, clinching the Stuttgart Open ATP 250 in June.

Phillip Kohlschreiber, meanwhile, has been a familiar face on the ATP tour for as many as 17 years now. The German has been absent from only two Majors held in that span, including this year's Australian Open.

Like Cilic, Kohlschreiber's results have declined with age; he has managed only five main draw wins at Slams since 2019. The 37-year-old has managed to reach the second week of the US Open five times in his career, but has lost in the opening round the last two years.

Marin Cilic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber head-to-head

At 37, Philipp Kohlschreiber is rapidly declining

Marin Cilic and Philipp Kohlschreiber have met 12 times in the 14 years they have shared on the tour, with the German leading their head-to-head 7-5. Cilic, however, won their most recent meeting, at the 2018 Paris Masters.

Marin Cilic vs Philipp Kohlschreiber prediction

At his peak, Marin Cilic is among the world's most dangerous players on fast surfaces. Cilic's flat and powerful forehand has the ability to produce winners from anywhere on the court, and has dominated even the likes of Roger Federer and Andy Murray when on song.

But the Croat's serve, among the best in the world earlier, has now become erratic. That, coupled with a considerable reduction in foot speed, is what has led to Cilic's decline.

Philipp Kohlschreiber used to be one of the most exciting all-court players during his prime, but his baseline game has also declined a lot with age. The German has an abysmal 5-6 record on the tour this year, and with each passing match is increasingly looking like a player for the history books.

Although Cilic is not the player he once was either, we expect him to see out this match without much difficulty.

Prediction: Marin Cilic to win in four sets.

Edited by Musab Abid