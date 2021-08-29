US Open 2021: Nick Kyrgios vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Nick Kyrgios vs (18) Roberto Bautista Agut

Date: 30 August 2021

Tournament: 2021 US Open

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Match timing: Approx. 8 pm local time, 12 am GMT (Tuesday), 5:30 am IST (Tuesday)

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Nick Kyrgios vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview

The unseeded Nick Kyrgios will face 18th seed Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday in the opening round of the 2021 US Open.

Kyrgios, true to his reputation, has been in the news over the past 18 months mainly for his controversial comments. The mercurial Aussie seems to have lost his mojo on the tennis court, as he has won precious few matches in that span.

But Kyrgios has delivered two electrifying matches this year. There was the Australian Open encounter where he lost to Dominic Thiem after leading by two sets, and also the opening round match at Wimbledon where he beat the in-form Ugo Humbert in five sets.

Kyrgios is currently nursing a knee injury which forced him to withdraw from last week's Winstom-Salem Open. The issue could possibly hamper his chances on Monday as well.

Roberto Bautista Agut, in contrast to Nick Kyrgios, has been a constant presence on tour his entire career. The Spaniard has been delivering consistently for the past three years in particular, and has even caused significant trouble to a certain Novak Djokovic in that span.

Bautista Agut was considered to be a material threat to the top players at last year's US Open. However, he ended up losing to a resurgent Vasek Pospisil in the third round.

Nick Kyrgios vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head

Nick Kyrgios and Roberto Bautista Agut have played each other twice before, and their head-to-head is tied at 1-1.

Both meetings between Kyrgios and Bautista Agut on the ATP tour have taken place on outdoor hardcourts. The Spaniard took revenge for his 2015 defeat to the Aussie when the pair met at the 2020 ATP Cup.

Nick Kyrgios vs Roberto Bautista prediction

Nick Kyrgios is one of the biggest enigmas ever seen in tennis. The 26 year-old has the talent to make life difficult for even the greatest players in the world, as he has done on several occasions over the past seven years. But despite that, Kyrgios is almost never in discussion to win Slams; his game and his personality have been too temperamental to achieve consistent success.

Roberto Bautista Agut, on the other hand, is one of the most solid players on tour and is always consistent from the baseline. Bautista Agut loves playing on hardcourt, and the best results of his career have come on the surface.

Roberto Bautista Agut has reached a Masters final and two semifinals on hardcourt

Kyrgios can win any match if he is in the mood, but that happens only once in a blue moon. The Aussie's knee injury is also a big concern and could prevent him from giving his best even if he wants to.

We predict the more reliable Agut to evade danger and come out on top.

Prediction: Roberto Bautista Agut to win in four sets.

Edited by Musab Abid