US Open 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Polona Hercog preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (11) Petra Kvitova vs Polona Hercog

Date: 31 August 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Petra Kvitova vs Polona Hercog preview

Petra Kvitova will open her 2021 US Open campaign with a first-round match against Slovenia's Polona Hercog.

Kvitova, the 11th seed, suffered an incredibly tight loss against Shelby Rogers in the fourth round of the US Open last year. The Czech double faulted on match point in the third-set tiebreaker against Rogers, who ultimately took it 8-6.

Kvitova would be keen to put on a better show in New York this year. And she seems to have found some form just in the nick of time, having reached the quarterfinals in Cincinnati earlier this month.

Polona Hercog hasn't the best lead-ups to the tournament.

Hercong, on her part, hasn't had the best of starts to her US Open Series this year. Having lost in the qualification rounds in both Montreal and Cincinnati, the Slovenian took a last-minute entry into the Cleveland Championships. But she suffered another early exit, losing to Irina-Camelia Begu in the second round.

Petra Kvitova vs Polona Hercog head-to-head

Petra Kvitova leads Polona Hercog in their current head-to-head with a 2-0 margin. The Czech is yet to drop a set against her opponent; she took a 7-6(6), 6-3 win in their most recent meeting, which came at the 2019 China Open.

Petra Kvitova vs Polona Hercog prediction

Petra Kvitova looked to be in fine form during her run in Cincinnati.

Given the huge gulf in rankings and experience, Petra Kvitova will enter this contest as a firm favorite on paper. The Czech went through a poor run over the European summer, but played much better in her last tournament in Cincinnati.

Kvitova scored dominant wins over in-form opponents Ons Jabeur and Veronika Kudermetova before retiring in her quarterfinal against Angelique Kerber.

The Czech's serve and groundstrokes were working well - she had a positive winner-unforced error ratio in all of her matches - during her week in Cincinnati. She will now look to carry her momentum into the year's final Slam.

Polona Hercog possesses a power-packed game that's not much different from Kvitova's. But in the past, she hasn't been able to stay with the Czech in the crunch moments.

Hercog could cause a few problems for her opponent on Tuesday, especially with her return. But if Kvitova can keep her unforced error count in check, she should be able to close out a win.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in two tight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid