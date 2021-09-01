US Open 2021: Reilly Opelka vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (22) Reilly Opelka vs Lorenzo Musetti

Date: 2 September 2021

Tournament: 2021 US Open

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Reilly Opelka vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Home favorite Reilly Opelka will take on Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti in the second round of the 2021 US Open on Thursday.

Opelka defeated Kwon Soon-woo 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 in his first-round match on Tuesday. The result marked Opelka's first win at the US Open since he beat Fabio Fognini in the first round of the 2019 edition.

The big-serving American was at his best against Kwon, serving 33 aces and saving the two breakpoints he faced to send the South Korean packing.

Opelka, who has been in impressive form in the North American hardcourt swing, will fancy making it to the second week at Flushing Meadows for the first time in his career.

However, the 6'11" giant will first have to deal with the challenge of Lorenzo Musetti. The Italian came into the US Open on a six-match losing streak, which he snapped by beating fellow teenager Emilio Nava in the first round in New York.

Musetti committed only 18 unforced errors en route to his 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 win. The Italian's task was made much easier by the erratic Nava, who coughed up a mammoth 56 unforced errors.

The win was Musetti's first at a Grand Slam outside Roland Garros.

Reilly Opelka vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Lorenzo Musetti lost his only previous meeting with Reilly Opelka.

Reilly Opelka leads Lorenzo Musetti 1-0 in their head-to-head. Opelka and Musetti locked horns at this year's Italian Open, with the American winning 6-4, 6-4.

Opelka was particularly ruthless on serve that day as he racked up 23 aces in 10 games. He did not concede a single break point and dropped only 13 points on his own delivery.

Reilly Opelka vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Lorenzo Musetti's game is quite flashy but lacks consistency. He can often start matches strongly and then fade away, especially in the best-of-five format.

Reilly Opelka, meanwhile, has an extremely reliable serve which earns him tons of free points every match. The American may not be the strongest of returners, but he should still be able to attack Musetti's serve, considering that's one of the weakest aspects of the Italian's game.

Musetti will need to mix things up and move Opelka around the court if he is to have any chance of pulling off the upset. But considering the firepower the American has at his disposal, that might not be an easy task for the young Italian.

As long as Opelka serves well, he should come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Reilly Opelka to win in four sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram