US Open 2021: Reilly Opelka vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: (22) Reilly Opelka vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Date: 4 September 2021

Tournament: 2021 US Open

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN/ESPN 2 | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Reilly Opelka vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview

Reilly Opelka, the highest-ranked American left in the draw, will square off against Nikoloz Basilashvili in the third round of the 2021 US Open on Saturday.

Opelka defeated talented teenager Lorenzo Musetti in the second round on Thursday, winning 7-6(1), 7-5, 6-4. The big-serving American was solid in all facets of the game, but his serve was the standout weapon as expected.

Opelka racked up 31 aces and won 82% of his first-serve points, putting his 6'11" frame to good use. Musetti did manage to earn four break-point opportunities, but he couldn't convert a single one.

Reilly Opelka also struck 30 groundstroke winners in the match, which shows there is a lot more to his game than just his serve. The 24-year-old covered the court pretty well against Musetti, keeping the Italian pinned in his backhand corner.

Opelka has struck 64 aces in this year's US Open so far, and is yet to be broken. With his win on Thursday, the American has now matched his best-ever Slam performance; he had also reached the third round at Roland Garros this year and at Wimbledon in 2019.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, meanwhile, enters this fixture on the back of a 7-6(3), 6-3, 7-5 win over another America's Maxime Cressy. Basilashvili had faced an American in the first round too, in the shape of Sebastian Korda, who had to retire after the first set due to injury.

Basilashvili won 80% of the points played on his first serve in the match against Cressy, displaying some solid first-strike tennis. He also returned quite well, firing several passing winners in the face of Cressy's serve and volley approach.

The Georgian won almost 40% of his return points, which is quite impressive against a server of Cressy's quality. But Opelka's serve, which is amongst the best on tour, will be a different test altogether on Saturday for Basilashvili.

Reilly Opelka vs Nikoloz Basilashvili head-to-head

Reilly Opelka and Nikoloz Basilashvili have never faced each other on tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Reilly Opelka vs Nikoloz Basilashvili prediction

Nikoloz Basilashvili does not have an impressive record against big servers

Nikoloz Basilashvili has the weapons to hurt Reilly Opelka during the rallies. Basilashvili has a very heavy forehand and a flat and powerful backhand, the latter of which might be particularly difficult for Opelka to dig out.

Basilashvili is not anywhere as good as a server as the American, but his first serve, if on the money, can get him a few cheap points. The Georgian relies on placement more than power on his serve, and he will likely send a few body serves Opelka's way.

That said, Basilashvili's second serve can be quite erratic at times. And that could be the key in helping Opelka find a footing in his return games.

This is a difficult match to predict, but we are going with the American because his world-class serve gives him a clear edge on the fast surface - especially if there are tiebreakers involved.

Prediction: Reilly Opelka to win in four sets.

