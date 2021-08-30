US Open 2021: Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (19) Alex de Minaur vs Taylor Fritz

Date: 31 August 2021

Tournament: US Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $40,560,000

Match timing: Approx. 8.30 pm local time, 12.30 am GMT, 6 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TV & Radio | India - Star Sports / Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur preview

Home favorite Taylor Fritz and 19th seed Alex de Minaur will square off in a first-round encounter at the 2021 US Open on Tuesday.

Fritz, who returned to action in June after undergoing knee surgery, has endured a rough US Open series so far. The American started off with a semifinal run in Atlanta, but went winless in his next three appearances. He will be keen to rediscover his form at the year's final Grand Slam.

Alex de Minaur is the 19th seed.

De Mianur, meanwhile, also enters the tournament having suffered early exits in his recent tour appearances. The Aussie did win his fifth career title at Eastbourne - beating Lorenzo Sonego in the final - but hasn't quite managed to carry the momentum into the North American hardcourt swing.

Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Alex de Minaur leads Taylor Fritz in their current head-to-head with a comfortable 4-0 margin. The Aussie is yet to drop a set in his meetings with Fritz.

Taylor Fritz vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Taylor Fritz is yet to take a set off of Alex de Minaur.

Neither of the two men has played their best tennis in recent weeks, and will be looking at this first-round encounter as an opportunity to turn over a new leaf. But given the duo's lopsided past record, Alex de Minaur will enter the contest as the favorite on paper.

The Aussie is fairly comfortable playing on the hardcourts, and possesses a well-rounded game. He is also one of the quickest movers on tour and has troubled Taylor Fritz with his incredible retrieving skills in the past.

Fritz is unlikely to change his strategy, and will step out looking to take control of the rallies. His powerful groundstrokes are likely to benefit from the quick court conditions, and the key for the American will lie in his ability to keep the points short. By engaging in long-drawn-out rallies, he will only be playing into his opponent's hands.

This could well go down to the wire, but if Fritz can find a way to cut down on his errors, he could be in with a chance to score his first win over De Mianur.

Prediction: Taylor Fritz to win in five sets.

Edited by Musab Abid