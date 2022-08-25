US Open 2022: 3 dark horses for men's singles title ft. Taylor Fritz

The US Open will feature its usual mix of contenders, dark horses, dangerous floaters and a few notable absentees too.

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic - a three-time winner in New York - will be conspicuous by his absence because of his COVID-19 vaccination stance. Moreover, World No. 2 Alexander Zverev - who reached the final two years ago - has also withdrawn because he hasn't recovered following ankle surgery.

Top seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev and four-time winner Rafael Nadal will be the pick of the contenders. Behind the leading duo, the likes of Nick Kyrgios, Carlos Alcaraz and a strong American contingent would look to do some significant damage.

On that note, here's a look at the three dark horses (in no particular order) for the US Open title next fortnight:

#3. Andrey Rublev (Two-time US Open quarterfinalist)

Andrey Rublev has had a good year.

Andrey Rublev is one of the form players this year, winning 36 of his 50 matches, including three titles. The 24-year-old is one of only four players to have won three titles in 2022.

He has had a decent run on the North American hardcourts coming into Flushing Meadows. Rublev made the last four in Washington DC and the Round of 16 in Cincinnati either side of an opening-round defeat at the Canadian Open.

The Russian loves playing at the US Open - making the quarterfinals in 2017 (lost to Nadal) and 2020 (lost to Medvedev). He made it to the third round last year, going down to Frances Tiafoe in five sets.

Rublev has done decently at the Majors this year, reaching the third round at the Australian Open and the last eight at Roland Garros.

The World No. 11 will look to reach his first Major semifinal - and possibly beyond - at the US Open, where he'll open his campaign against Laslo Djere. Rublev could meet Cameron Norrie in the last eight and Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

#2. Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz has never reached the second week at Flushing Meadows.

Taylor Fritz is having the most successful season of his young career, winning 35 of his 49 matches, including two titles. That includes a maiden Masters 1000 triumph at Indian Wells, where he ended Nadal's 20-0 start to the season.

Fritz reached the second week of a Major for the first time when he made the fourth round at the Australian Open. The World No. 12 followed that up by reaching his first Major quarterfinal at Wimbledon. Fritz was twice a game away from reaching the last four before an injured Nadal dug deep, recovering from two sets to one down to triumph in a fifth-set tiebreak.

José Morgado @josemorgado Rafael Nadal survives an injury and his opponent, comes back to beat Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon for the 8th time.



38th Grand Slam semifinal.



19-0 at Grand Slam level in 2022, faces Nick Kyrgios on Friday. Rafael Nadal survives an injury and his opponent, comes back to beat Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon for the 8th time.38th Grand Slam semifinal.19-0 at Grand Slam level in 2022, faces Nick Kyrgios on Friday. https://t.co/VOlAfS060k

Fritz is coming off Round of 16 appearances at the Citi Open and the Canadian Open - losing both times to Daniel Evans - and a quarterfinal run in Cincinnati, where he lost to Medvedev.

The American, though, will have to venture into unchartered territory if he wishes to make his Major breakthrough at the US Open. In six previous visits, he has only made the third round twice. Fritz opens his campaign against a qualifier. He could face Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals and Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the final.

#1. Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner will look ta make a splash at Flushing Meadows.

Jannik Sinner is having a fine season, much like the two other players on this list. The Italian is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the game, and for good reason.

He has won 38 of his 49 matches this year, including a title in Umag, where he beat fellow young gun Carlos Alcaraz. The Italian has also done well at the Majors, reaching at least the second week at all three Slams so far.

The World No. 13 made the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and the fourth round at Roland Garros. At Wimbledon, Sinner was two sets up against eventual champion Djokovic before falling short.

US Open Tennis @usopen I T A L I A



For the first time in tournament history (since 1881), two Italian men have made Round 4 of the I T A L I AFor the first time in tournament history (since 1881), two Italian men have made Round 4 of the #USOpen 🇮🇹 I T A L I A 🇮🇹For the first time in tournament history (since 1881), two Italian men have made Round 4 of the #USOpen https://t.co/uPOG8Chrcn

Sinner made the Round of 16 at both the Canadian Open and Cincinnati. He will be eyeing a breakthrough run at the US Open this year, having made the fourth round in the last edition. The 21-year-old will open his campaign against Daniel Altmaier and finds himself in Hubert Hurkacz's quarter of the draw. The Italian could face Alcaraz in the semifinals.

