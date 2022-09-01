US Open 2022: 5 biggest stories from Day 3 ft. Serena Williams lives to fight another day, Nick Kyrgios and Daniil Medvedev move closer to a mouthwatering 4R clash

Day 3 of the 2022 US Open has rolled to a close and another bunch of interesting stories have come out of New York. Men's defending champion Daniil Medvedev marched into the third round with yet another commanding win, while last year's women's finalists are both out of the tournament after just three days.

Serena Williams, the story of the tournament so far, continued to defy expectations, as have other American women in front of their home fans. The Canadian contingent, on the other hand, did not fare well as two of their top stars fell on the wayside in the second round.

Without further ado, here is a look at five of the biggest stories from Day 3 of the 2022 US Open:

#1. Serena Williams refuses to go into retirement

The US Open organizers had prepared yet another tribute to Serena Williams at her farewell tournament and the 23-time Grand Slam champion once again trolled any and all present by refusing to get beaten.

The last time Serena Williams lost to a top 2 player was NINE years ago.



That's just ridiculous.

Facing off against second seed Anett Kontaveit in the second round, the American registered a hard-fought win in three sets to secure passage to the next round, where she will take on Ajla Tomljanovic.

With the win, the 40-year-old has now recorded eight consecutive wins against top-2 players, a run that extends all the way back to 2013.

#2. More seeded players sent packing

Jack Draper shocked Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 US Open

On the men's side, sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was the biggest seed to fall on Day 3 of the 2022 US Open, falling to British sensation Jack Draper in straight sets. 21st seed Botic van de Zandschlup was also shown the door, losing to lucky loser Corentin Moutet in four sets.

The WTA tour also saw a lot of big names drop out, the most high-profile of which was last year's runner-up Leylah Fernandez. The Canadian, seeded No. 14, was outdone by Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets.

23rd seed Barbora Krejcikova and third seed Maria Sakkari also bit the dust, bested by Aleksandra Krunic and Xiyu Wang respectively in three sets.

Young Brit Jack Draper has stunned Canadian 6th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets!



🖥️ The US Open | LIVE on 9Gem, 9Now and Stan Sport.



#USOpen #Tennis Young Brit Jack Draper has stunned Canadianth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets!🖥️ The US Open | LIVE on 9Gem, 9Now and Stan Sport. Young Brit Jack Draper has stunned Canadian 6️⃣th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets! 😱🎾🖥️ The US Open | LIVE on 9Gem, 9Now and Stan Sport.#USOpen #Tennis https://t.co/0q2dImABYM

In addition to Anett Kontaveit, 15th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia was shown the exit as well, falling to Bianca Andreescu in straight sets.

#3. Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios remain on collision course for delicious US Open fourth-round encounter

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev continued on his merry course at the US Open, knocking out Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in three sets. Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, needed four sets to dispose of Rinderknech's compatriot Benjamin Bonzi.

Up next, Medvedev takes on Yibing Wu, while Kyrgios locks horns with wildcard JJ Wolf. Assuming both players win their respective encounters on Friday, they will face off against each other in the fourth round — their third meeting of the year.

Kyrgios through.



At 4-4, 0-40 vs. Bonzi in the fourth set, things got dicey, but he served his way out of trouble and then unleashed some serious shot-making to break and win the match.



Faces JJ Wolf in Rd 3. Could be Medvedev in last 16.

While their overall head-to-head is currently 3-1 in favor of the Australian, they have split their meetings this year, with Medvedev winning their clash at the Australian Open and Kyrgios turning victor at the Canadian Open.

#4. All three children of former Grand Slam champions lose out after brave displays

Brandon Holt, son of two-time Grand Slam champion Tracy Austin, suffered a heartbreaking loss on Day 3 of the 2022 US Open, falling in five sets to a resurgent Pedro Cachin.

Elizabeth Mandlik, daughter of four-time Major winner Hana Mandlik, lost out to Ons Jabeur in straight sets, while Sebastian Korda, the son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda, fell to compatriot Tommy Paul in an incredible five-setter.

#5. Former Grand Slam champions Bianca Andreescu and Andy Murray continue their resurgence

Bianca Andreescu is reaching the third round at a Grand Slam for the first time this season

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray booked his spot in the third round of the 2022 US Open with a commanding four-set win over wildcard Emilio Nava, while former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu also reached the third round with a win over Beatriz Haddad Maia.

US Open Tennis @usopen



We've tweeted this before. Bianca Andreescu winning in New York.We've tweeted this before. Bianca Andreescu winning in New York.We've tweeted this before. 👀 https://t.co/rTq70EhMba

This is the first time Murray has reached the stage at Flushing Meadows since 2016. Andreescu, on the other hand, reached the fourth round in New York last year, but this is the first time the Canadian has reached the third round at a Grand Slam since.

