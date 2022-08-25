US Open 2022: 5 favorites for men's singles title ft. Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev

This year's US Open men's singles draw has the usual suspects and a few others who could go all the way.

Defending champion and World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev is the top seed. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal will be the second seed after World No. 2 Alexander Zverev withdrew due to injury.

Three-time winner Novak Djokovic, expectedly, is conspicuous by his absence in the draw owing to his COVID-19 vaccination stance. Meanwhile, 2020 winner Dominic Thiem has received a wildcard. However, the World No. 228 is not considered one of the contenders, as he has only recently returned from a long injury layoff.

On that note, here's a look at the five players who could reign supreme at the US Open this year:

#5. Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has a rather underwhelming record at the US Open.

Nick Kyrgios is on a hot streak on the North American hardcourts this summer. He has won 10 of his 12 matches, doing the double at Washington and making the last eight at the Canadian Open.

However, that's not the only reason why the World No. 26, who is 31-9 this season, is on this list. He made a surprise run to his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon less than two months ago, losing to Djokovic in four sets. Kyrgios seems to have finally combined his awesome talent with his new-found consistency on the big stage, which could be a deadly concoction.

José Morgado @josemorgado Nick Kyrgios completes the double & wins the the double title as well in Washington DC alonside Jack Sock.



They beat RG finalists Dodig and Krajicek 7-5, 6-4 in the final.



Kyrgios just the 2nd player to win singles & doubles in a tournament this year, after Rublev in Marseille.

However, the Australian has a rather pedestrian record at Flushing Meadows, having not reached the second week in eight previous attempts. He lost in the first round last year.

It remains to be seen if his red-hot form carries him to a maiden Major breakthrough in New York next fortnight. Kyrgios will open his campaign against compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis and is set to face top seed Medvedev in the last eight.

#4. Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz could make his Major breakthrough next fortnight.

Carlos Alcaraz is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the game at the moment.

The teenager has had a spectacular 2022 campaign, winning 44 of his 53 matches and a joint tour-leading four titles. This includes Masters 1000 titles in Miami and Madrid.

Alcaraz followed up his maiden Major quarterfinal at the US Open last year with a last-eight showing at Roland Garros. However, he hasn't caught fire on the North American hardcourts - enduring a surprise opening-round exit at the Canadian Open before making the quarterfinals in Cincinnati.

Nevertheless, the World No. 4 has a great opportunity to become only the second teenager in the Open Era to win the US Open. The third seed will open his second Flushing Meadows campaign against Sebastian Baez and could face Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals.

#3. Stefanos Tstisipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas could win the US Open next fortnight.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has had a solid if not spectacular 2022 campaign, winning a tour-leading 46 matches. That includes two titles - one of them at Monte Carlo - where he successfully defended his title.

The World No. 5 made it to the final in Cincinnati last week, losing to surprise winner Borna Coric. Tsitsipas has done well at the Majors this year, reaching the last four at the Australian Open and the second week at Roland Garros.

The 24-year-old will want to make amends after his uncharacteristic meltdown at the US Open last year. Tsitsipas squandered a two-set lead in the third round against Alcaraz before going down in a fifth-set tiebreak in one of the upsets of the tournament.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



Ashe loved the kid.



Strong backhand, strong dropshot, strong nerves. Carlos "The Rock" Alcaraz indeed (Thanks,



18-y.o. Carlos Alcaraz scores one of biggest upsets in recent men's tennis memory, beating #3 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(2), 0-6, 7-6(5).

A year later, the Roland Garros finalist will look to announce himself on the big stage as he eyes his maiden Major title. However, Tsitsipas has never been past the third round in four previous visits to Flushing Meadows. The Greek will commence his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title against a qualifier and is likely to face Casper Ruud for a place in the semifinals.

#2. Rafael Nadal (four-time US Open winner)

Rafael Nadal is a four-time US Open winner.

Rafael Nadal is on a roll at the Majors this year and is yet to lose a match in 19 attempts. That includes triumphs at the Australian Open and Roland Garros and a run to the last four at Wimbledon, where he had to withdraw because of a torn abdominal muscle.

Despite having an injury-plagued 2022 campaign, the World No. 3 has lost only four of his 39 matches this year, winning four titles. The Spaniard has a fabulous record at Flushing Meadows, winning 64 of his 75 matches, including four titles.

However, coming off a six-week injury layoff in Cincinnati last week, Nadal lost in the opening round to Borna Coric. His lack of match practice could be his biggest concern as he looks to win his 23rd Major title in the next fortnight.

Nadal has won 19 of his last 20 matches in New York, including two titles. If he gets through his first few matches, the Spaniard could need some stopping. He'll open his bid for a record-equalling fifth US Open title against Rinky Hijikata and could face Cameron Norrie in the last eight.

#1. Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev made his Major breakthrough in New York last year.

Daniil Medvedev will be the man to beat at Flushing Meadows in the next fortnight. The top seed - who is 34-12 this year - made his Major breakthrough at this tournament last year, beating the calendar Grand Slam-chasing Djokovic in the final. A year later, he returns as the World No. 1, seeking to become the first player to go back-to-back in New York since Roger Federer in 2008.

The Russian made a surprise opening-round exit at the Canadian Open before making the last four in Cincinnati, where he lost to Tsitsipas. He won his lone title of the year on the North American hardcourts - doing so in Los Cabos three weeks ago. However, he could catch fire in the best-of-five-set format, having made the Australian Open final earlier this year, where he went down in five sets to Nadal.

Medvedev will open his campaign against Stefan Kozlov and could face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last eight.

Edited by Anirudh