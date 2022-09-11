US Open 2022: 5 milestones Iga Swiatek achieved with her Flushing Meadows triumph

Iga Swiatek was the last woman standing at the US Open this fortnight, beating Ons Jabeur in straight sets to win her first title at Flushing Meadows.

In a clash between the world's top two players, it was the top seed who burst out of the blocks, conceding only two games in the opener. Swiatek looked on course for a landslide win when she was within a point of a double break in the second.

However, Jabeur caught fire, twice recovering from a break down to draw level. Swiatek saved three break points at 4-4 and had a championship point on Jabeur's serve, which the Tunisian saved.

In the ensuing tiebreak, Jabeur led by a mini-break - leading 5-4 - but Swiatek reeled off the last three points of the match to reign supreme in New York.

In the process, Swiatek became the first Polish woman to win the US Open title. Moreover, the top seed also achieved a few more milestones with her triumph. On that note, here's a look at five of them:

#5. Iga Swiatek is 1st player in more than two decades to win 10 consecutive WTA-level finals in straight sets

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 US Open - Day 13

Iga Swiatek has won her tenth career singles title - with seven of them coming this year - all without dropping her set.

That makes the Pole the first player to win ten consecutive WTA-level finals without dropping a set. Swiatek's triumphs this year now include two Majors and four WTA 1000 titles.

Earlier this year, she won her second Roland Garros title - also without dropping a set.

#4. Iga Swiatek is second female player in Open Era to win their first six sets in Grand Slam finals

Swiatek at the 2022 US Open - Day 13

Iga Swiatek is as clutch as they come in finals, especially at Majors. The Pole is now 3-0 in Grand Slam finals, with two of those wins coming this year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Swiatek hasn't dropped a set in her three Grand Slam final triumphs. That makes her the only female player in the Open Era - after Lindsay Davenport (2008) to win their first six sets in Grand Slam finals.

Earlier this year, Swiatek beat Coco Gauff in straight sets in the Roland Garros final. Two years ago, the Pole beat Sofia Kenin for the loss of just five games to make her Grand Slam breakthrough at the claycourt Major.

Swiatek is now only the seventh female player in history to win their first three Grand Slam finals. She joins Virginia Wade, Monica Seles, Lindsay Davenport, Jennifer Capriati, Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty.

#3. Iga Swiatek is first player in eight years to win at least seven singles titles in a season

Swiatek at the 2022 US Open - Day 13

Iga Swiatek has had a banner season - going 37 games unbeaten - before her streak was broken by Alize Cornet at Wimbledon.

However, the World No. 1 was soon back on the winner's podium in New York - winning her seventh title of the year. That makes Swiatek the first player since the recently retired Serena Williams (2014) to win at least seven singles titles in a season.

Swiatek's six other triumphs this year have come at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and Roland Garros.

#2. Iga Swiatek is ninth player in Open Era to win three Grand Slam titles before turning 22

Swiatek at the 2022 US Open - Day 13

Iga Swiatek continues to break new ground at almost every tournament. With her first triumph at Flushing Meadows - her third Grand Slam singles title - Swiatek has become the ninth player in the Open Era to win three Majors before turning 22.

Swiatek has emulated Maria Sharapova, Justine Henin, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, Steffi Graf and Chris Evert.

OptaAce @OptaAce



@WTA 9 - Iga #Swiatek is only the 9th player in the Open Era to win her third Grand Slam title before turning 22 after Maria Sharapova, Justine Henin, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, Steffi Graf and Chris Evert. Jewelry. @WTA _insider #USOpen 9 - Iga #Swiatek is only the 9th player in the Open Era to win her third Grand Slam title before turning 22 after Maria Sharapova, Justine Henin, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, Steffi Graf and Chris Evert. Jewelry.@WTA @WTA_insider #USOpen https://t.co/p0Q55CmI6R

Swiatek is also the first top seed to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 2014.

#1. Iga Swiatek is 10th player to win Roland Garros-US Open double in Open Era

Swiatek at the 2022 US Open - Day 13

Iga Swiatek has entered another exclusive club by triumphing at Roland Garros and US Open this year.

She has joined the likes of Navratilova and Serena Williams as only the tenth player in the Open Era to achieve the Roland Garros-US Open double. The others in the group are Margaret Court, Billie Jean King, Evert, Graf, Seles, Arantxa Sanches Vicario and Justine Henin.

OptaAce @OptaAce



@WTA 10 - Iga #Swiatek is the 10th female player to win the #USOpen and Roland Garros in the same year in the Open Era after M. Court, B. J. King, C. Evert, M. Navratilova, S. Graf, M. Seles, A. Sanchez Vicario, S. Williams and J. Henin. Double. @WTA _insider #USOpen 2022 10 - Iga #Swiatek is the 10th female player to win the #USOpen and Roland Garros in the same year in the Open Era after M. Court, B. J. King, C. Evert, M. Navratilova, S. Graf, M. Seles, A. Sanchez Vicario, S. Williams and J. Henin. Double.@WTA @WTA_insider #USOpen2022 https://t.co/ULUJhTRndY

Swiatek is also the first woman in six years - Angelique Kerber (2016) - to win at least two Major singles titles in a year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh