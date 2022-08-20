US Open 2022: 5 things you must know before the tournament opener

The 2022 US Open will be the 142nd edition of the hardcourt Slam. The final Slam of the year will be played at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The matches will be played on 14 Laykold courts. The men's singles defending champion is World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and the women's singles defending champion is World No. 13 Emma Raducanu.

The main draw wildcards for the 2022 US Open were recently announced. Dominic Thiem, Sam Querrey, Emilio Nava, JJ Wolf, Ben Shelton, Leanne Tien, Ugo Humbert and Rinky Hijikata received wildcards for the men's singles event. On the women's side, Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, CoCo Vandeweghe, Elizabeth Mandlik, Peyton Stearns, Eleana Yu, Harmony Tan and Jaimee Fourlis received wildcards.

For a Slam that never sleeps, the theme art for the New York Major is designed in minimal fashion, utilizing neon colors to outline the New York skyline. Sports-comedy phenomenon Dude Perfect and singer Em Beihold will be displaying their talents two days before the main draw matches commence.

There is also a celebration called 'Flavors of the Open,' which will be held on 25th August 2022. It is meant to give fans and players the best culinary experience, provided by five celebrity chefs.

Apart from these fun events, the New York Major has a few other modifications that fans must know about.

#1 10-point tiebreak

The US Open was the first tournament that employed a tiebreak in the deciding set starting in 1970. Earlier in 2022, all four Grand Slams decided to have a unified rule regarding the fifth set tiebreak on a trial basis. Starting at the 2022 French Open, a 10-point tiebreak was played when the final set score reached 6-6. The 2022 US Open will be the first edition of the event to feature a 10-point tiebreak.

#2 Record prize money purse

In 2021, the total prize money awarded to the players reached a record $57.5 million. However, in 2022, the prize money purse is now up to a record-extending $60 million. Players who lose in the first round of the New York Major will earn $80,000, which is 85% more than 2016. The men's and women's singles champion will earn $2.6 million.

#3 25 years of Arthur Ashe Stadium

On 25th August 1997, the US Open inaugurated the Arthur Ashe Stadium, named in honor of the first US Open champion of the Open Era and the first ever black player to win the New York Major. Ashe passed away in 1993.

The stadium was inaugurated by Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe (Ashe's widow) in the presence of all living former champions of the US Open. The 2022 US Open marks the completion of 25 years of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

#4 Return of the Arthur Ashe Kids' Day

Arthur Ashe Kids' Day has been celebrated since 1993, the year Ashe passed away. The event was not held in 2020 and 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The joyous occasion is set to return in 2022 and includes a line of activities for children that they can enjoy with their families.

It also allows the children to witness the pros practice up front and also gives children a chance to win a Wilson racquet.

#5 Cadillac

Starting in 2022, Cadillac will replace Mercedes as its official vehicle for the US Open. The 2022 event will see the nets on court at Flushing Meadows bare a Cadillac logo. Cadillac will be responsible for transporting the players on and off-site at the New York Major.

Cadillac @Cadillac #BeIconic #USOpen Whether you’re an icon of the hard court or the open road: iconic recognizes iconic. Cadillac is proud to sponsor the 2022 @usopen Whether you’re an icon of the hard court or the open road: iconic recognizes iconic. Cadillac is proud to sponsor the 2022 @usopen. #BeIconic #USOpen https://t.co/TTO5Tg6jVq

The 2022 US Open has not yet made it official, but laws regarding the vaccination status of international players might be relaxed. Recent changes were proposed by the CDC that state in favor of unvaccinated American players. However, no such clarification has been made for individuals entering the USA from other countries.

If those rules are to be eased, Novak Djokovic will get a huge boost in his chances of participating at the New York Major. The Serb was unable to play the American hardcourt Masters events in Montreal and Cincinnati due to his unvaccinated status.

