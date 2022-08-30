US Open 2022: Alex de Minaur vs Cristian Garin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (18) Alex de Minaur vs Cristian Garin

Date: August 31, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard court

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Alex de Minaur vs Cristian Garin preview

In a rematch of the fourth round at Wimbledon, 18th seed Alex de Minaur will square off against Cristian Garin in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday.

Alex de Minaur outclassed Filip Krajinovic in the first round of the US Open. The Australian garnered a comfortable 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 win over the Serbian.

De Minaur has had a decent season. He has recorded 36 wins alongside 19 losses. At the recent Atlanta Open, de Minaur lifted his first trophy of the season to take his tally to six titles. Apart from the title, he made it to the semifinals of three ATP events – the Barcelona Open, the Lyon Open and the Eastbourne International. He also appeared in the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open.

The 23-year-old progressed to the fourth rounds of the Australian Open and Wimbledon. At Wimbledon, he was knocked out in a contest of close margins by his current competitor Cristian Garin.

Cristian Garin, meanwhile, hasn’t had the best results this season. He has registered 17 wins and 18 losses. The Chilean suffered many setbacks this year along with a shoulder injury, forcing him to reconsider continuing his tennis career.

The 26-year-old, however, reached the semifinals of ATP Houston and the quarterfinals of the Rome Masters. Additionally, Garin reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at this year’s Wimbledon by staging a magnificent comeback and defeating Alex de Minaur 2-6, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(6) in the deciding tie-break.

In the first round of the US Open, the Chilean overcame Czech Jiri Lehecka in four sets, 3-6, 7-6(3), 7-5, 6-1.

Alex de Minaur vs Cristian Garin head-to-head

De Minaur leads Garin 3-1 in their head-to-head record.

Apart from their most recent match at Wimbledon, the duo have clashed thrice at the 2022 Eastbourne International, the 2021 Indian Wells Masters and the 2019 US Open, with de Minaur coming out on top in all three encounters.

Alex de Minaur vs Cristian Garin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Alex de Minaur -800 Cristian Garin +500

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Alex de Minaur vs Cristian Garin prediction

Alex de Minaur is a polished counterpuncher and an excellent mover on the court

Although de Minaur ended up on the losing side of their most recent encounter, he will enter this match as the favorite. He beat Garin in straight sets the last time they met at the US Open in 2019.

The 23-year-old is a polished counterpuncher and an excellent mover on the court. He will use his ability to put some of the trickiest shots back into play against the Chilean. De Minaur also has a reliable serve and will try to earn quick points off of it.

Garin, meanwhile, will test de Minaur by responding to each of his shots with his impressive forehand and use it to hit winners from the baseline. Serving isn’t the 26-year-old’s biggest weapon, so he will try to collect points by winning rallies.

De Minaur will look to settle the score in his favor after a painful defeat at Wimbledon, and should pull through this time around.

Pick: De Minaur to win in four sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala