US Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Aryna Sabalenka vs (19) Danielle Collins.

Date: September 5, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2022 US Open.

World No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka will square off against 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open on Monday.

Sabalenka had no problem handling Catherine Harrison in the first round, but needed to stage a huge fightback against Kaia Kanepi in the second. She trailed 6-2, 5-1 against the Estonian but staged a spirited comeback and even saved a couple of match points en route to victory. The Belarusian took on qualifier Clara Burel in the third round.

While Burel put up a fight, it wasn't enough to stop Sabalenka as she handed the Frenchwoman a bagel in the opening set. The World No. 6 wasn't able to maintain her level in the second set.

The second set featured five consecutive breaks of serve, with Sabalenka coming out on top to lead 4-2. She won the next couple of games as well to win the match 6-0, 6-2.

Danielle Collins at the 2022 US Open.

Collins didn't compete in a single hardcourt tournament in the lead-up to the US Open due to an injury layoff. However, it doesn't seem to have affected her at all. The American kicked off her campaign with a bang, knocking out four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the first round. She followed it up with a win over Cristina Bucsa.

Collins was up against Alize Cornet in the third round, who stunned defending champion Emma Raducanu in the first round. The American secured a break of serve in the fifth game of the opening set to go 3-2 up. This was enough for her to take the set later on.

Neither player got a whiff of a break point in the second set as they defended their serve extremely well. The set went into a tie-break, with Collins having a match point at 6-5. But a backhand error from her leveled the score. Cornet then had three set points, but failed to close it out on each opportunity.

A forehand winner from Collins set up a second match point opportunity for her at 10-9, which she won with a backhand winner to seal the match 6-4, 7-6(9).

Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Sabalenka leads Collins 3-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 US Open in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -160 +1.5 (-400) Over 21.5 (-120) Danielle Collins +125 -1.5 (+260) Under 21.5 (-115)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins prediction

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2022 US Open.

Collins hasn't won a match against Sabalenka so far. However, she hadn't defeated Osaka either before their first-round encounter here. The American is in impeccable form at the moment and is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Sabalenka has played quite well, but had a huge scare against Kanepi in the second round. She started off well against Burel in the third round, but her level dipped briefly in the second set. While it was enough for her to overcome the French player, Collins might make her pay.

Both players are known for their hard-hitting groundstrokes and expressive personalities. Collins' two-handed backhand is her primary weapon, and it has worked quite well so far. Sabalenka's serve has been a liability all year, but it didn't let her down in the previous round. She'll need to remain steady on serve, or else be prepared for a fitting reply from the American.

Collins' form is reminiscent of her run to the Australian Open final earlier this year. While Sabalenka has the ability to challenge her, coming out on top is another matter.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in three sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala