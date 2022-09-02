US Open 2022: Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Pliskova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Belinda Bencic vs (22) Karolina Pliskova.

Date: September 3, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecasts: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Pliskova preview

Bencic returns a shot against Sorana Cirstea at the 2022 US Open - Day 4

Thirteenth seed Belinda Bencic will take on 22nd seed Karolina Pliskova in the third round of the US Open on Saturday.

Bencic has been made to work hard in her first two matches at Flushing Meadows. In the first round, she defeated Andrea Petkovic in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

In the second, she came back from the brink of defeat to beat Sorana Cirstea. The Romanian served for the match in the second set before the Olympic gold medalist broke and went on to win the set before winning the match 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Pliskova, like the Swiss, was made to dig deep in her opening-round match against Magda Linette and needed a third-set tie-break to win the match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(8).

But she had a much easier time in the second round against fellow Czech Marie Bouzkova, winning in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

José Morgado @josemorgado



This is usually her best Slam (by far...) Former #1 and 2016 runner up Karolina Pliskova plays a flawless match to easily beat Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-2 and reach the 3rd round at the #USOpen against Belinda Bencic.This is usually her best Slam (by far...) Former #1 and 2016 runner up Karolina Pliskova plays a flawless match to easily beat Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-2 and reach the 3rd round at the #USOpen against Belinda Bencic.This is usually her best Slam (by far...)

Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Pliskova head-to-head

The pair have faced each other once before, with Bencic leading the head-to-head 1-0. They met in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Indian Wells Open, which the Swiss won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Pliskova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Belinda Bencic Karolina Pliskova

*Odds will be updated once available*

Belinda Bencic vs Karolina Pliskova prediction

Karolina Pliskova in action against Marie Bouzkova at the 2022 US Open - Day 4

This is a difficult match to call, with no clear favorite.

Pliskova has one of the best serves on the WTA Tour and she complements it well with her powerful groundstrokes. She used her serve to great effect in the second round against Bouzkova, winning 91% of her first-serve points and blowing her opponent away.

Bencic is having a fine season. She's adept at constructing points from the baseline and has improved her decision-making skills, movement, and accuracy of late.

Expect an enthralling contest, with Plisova coming through by virtue of her superior serve and power off her groundstrokes.

Pick: Pliskova in two tight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala