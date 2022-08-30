US Open 2022: Bianca Andreescu vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Bianca Andreescu vs (15) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Date: August 31, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Bianca Andreescu vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

2019 US Open - Day 14

Bianca Andreescu will take on 15th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round of the US Open.

Andreescu bageled Harmony Tan to take home a 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 win in the first round of the Major. The Canadian returned to the circuit this year after a long spell of injury. Making her comeback at the Stuttgart Open, Andreescu lost to third seed Aryna Sabalenka in the second round.

The Canadian won back-to-back matches for the first time in her comeback in her next tournament at the Madrid Open, where she lost to Jessica Pegula in the third round.

TSN @TSN_Sports advances to the second round of the Bianca Andreescuadvances to the second round of the #USOpen after defeating Harmony Tan! Bianca Andreescu 🇨🇦 advances to the second round of the #USOpen after defeating Harmony Tan! 🇫🇷 https://t.co/JZmC1y7gzl

Andreescu saw an improvement in her form and results at the Bad Hamburg Open, where she reached the final and lost the title to Caroline Garcia 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4. In her last appearance at the Canadian Open, Andreescu was knocked out in the third round of the event.

2022 US Open - Day 1

Beatriz Haddad Maia has had an excellent season so far. The Brazilian suffered a slow start to her season with some early exits at the Melbourne Summer Set, Australian Open, Sydney Tennis Classic, and the Doha Open. However, she regained her mojo back at the Monterrey Open.

In an impressive campaign, the Brazilian lost to second seed Leylah Fernandez in the semifinals.

The 26-year-old deployed superb form at the WTA 125 event in Saint-Malo, which she won after beating Anna Blinkova in the summit clash, 7-6(3), 6-3.

The Brazilian also won two titles on grasscourt, winning back-to-back at the Nottingham Open and the Birmingham Open, beating the likes of Maria Sakkari, Petra Kvitova, Camila Girogi and Simona Halep en route to both titles.

OptaAce @OptaAce



@WTA 2018 - Beatriz Haddad Maia is the first female player to win a main draw match at the US Open with a 6-0 6-0 scoreline since Naomi Osaka against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in 2018 (when she eventually won the title). Powerful. @WTA _insider 2018 - Beatriz Haddad Maia is the first female player to win a main draw match at the US Open with a 6-0 6-0 scoreline since Naomi Osaka against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in 2018 (when she eventually won the title). Powerful.@WTA @WTA_insider https://t.co/yMill1ivPZ

At the Canadian Open, the World No. 15 lost in the final to Simona Halep. Earlier in the tournament, Haddad Maia upset World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round.

Bianca Andreescu vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

The pair have met each other just once, in 2016 at an ITF event in Waco. Andreescu retired from the match in the third set to hand Haddad Maia a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head.

Bianca Andreescu vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games (Over & Under) Bianca Andreescu Beatriz Haddad Maia

*odds to be updated later*

Bianca Andreescu vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

The clash has the potential to be a thrilling one. Prior to her injury, Bianca Andreescu was in great form. However, since her return to the circuit, the Canadian is yet to find her best tennis consistently.

Andreescu plays comfortably on all surfaces. She relies on tactical shots rather than her hitting power. However, she has the potential to alter her game to combat her rival and can play aggressively if needed, but often relies on precise shotmaking instead.

The Brazilian, on the other hand, has an aggressive style of play. The southpaw loves to hit the ball hard, especially on her serve.

She utilizes her powerful serve to approach the net to finish off rallies. The Brazilian surged her way into the second round after double-bageling Ana Konjuh 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the US Open and has looked formidable in the last few months. While Andreescu is capable of troubling Haddad Maia, the Brazilian is likely to get past the Canadian to reach the third round.

Pick: Haddad Maia to win in three sets.

