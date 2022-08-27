US Open 2022: Borna Coric vs Enzo Couacaud preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Borna Coric vs Enzo Couacaud

Date: August 29, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Borna Coric vs Enzo Couacaud preview

borna coric @borna_coric

I can’t even start to express all the feelings I have after winning my first ATP Masters 1000 and jumping back where I belong. I truly thank everyone who is on this crazy ride with me.



Big things are coming



@CincyTennis I’m still buzzing from all the action this weekI can’t even start to express all the feelings I have after winning my first ATP Masters 1000 and jumping back where I belong. I truly thank everyone who is on this crazy ride with me.Big things are coming I’m still buzzing from all the action this week🎾I can’t even start to express all the feelings I have after winning my first ATP Masters 1000 and jumping back where I belong. I truly thank everyone who is on this crazy ride with me.Big things are coming🚀@CincyTennis https://t.co/g40DA9RFp2

The 2022 Cincinnati Open winner Borna Coric will battle it out against qualifier Enzo Couacaud in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

Coric won his maiden ATP 1000 Masters competition to mark his remarkable comeback following a 13-month injury layoff. He defeated four top-10 players en route to the Western & Southern Open title.

The Croat has a 17-12 win-loss record this season. Besides his Cincinnati title, his he won one Challenger-level trophy (Emilia-Romagna Tennis Cup) besides reaching the quarterfinals in Hamburg.

Enzo Coucaud in action

Couacaud, a qualifier, has competed in numerous ATP Challenger tournaments this year. After not getting past the qualifying rounds at the Australian Open and French Open, he made it to the main draw at Wimbledon, where he fell to John Isner in the opening round after a nail-biting five-setter.

This will be the World No. 194's first US Open main draw appearance. The Frenchman came through the qualifying rounds, beating Geoffrey Blancaneaux in straight sets in his last match to book his spot in the main draw.

Borna Coric vs Enzo Couacaud head to head

This will be the first meeting between Coric and Couacaud and their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Borna Coric vs Enzo Coucaud odds

Borna Coric vs Enzo Couacaud predictions

Western & Southern Open - Day 9

Coric has earned widespread praise for his consistency and solid groundstrokes and remains the clear favorite to win this match.

The Croat burst onto the scene along with other talented youngsters like Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov. He has made a mark with his impressive work ethic and attitude. Despite his injury woes recently, he bounced back to win a Masters 1000 title and should be in good form to give his best at the US Open.

Couacaud, on the other hand, has had a good season in the Challenger level. He is known for his decent serve and defensive gameplay. He likes to tire his opponents by engaging them in long rallies and switching the gameplay from defense to offense.

However, Coric's form and tour-level experience should see him come through this contest without too much trouble.

Pick: Coric to win in four sets.

