US Open 2022: Borna Coric vs Enzo Couacaud preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (25) Borna Coric vs Enzo Couacaud
Date: August 29, 2022
Tournament: US Open 2022
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: New York, United States
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize money: $60,102,000
Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six
Borna Coric vs Enzo Couacaud preview
The 2022 Cincinnati Open winner Borna Coric will battle it out against qualifier Enzo Couacaud in the first round of the US Open on Monday.
Coric won his maiden ATP 1000 Masters competition to mark his remarkable comeback following a 13-month injury layoff. He defeated four top-10 players en route to the Western & Southern Open title.
The Croat has a 17-12 win-loss record this season. Besides his Cincinnati title, his he won one Challenger-level trophy (Emilia-Romagna Tennis Cup) besides reaching the quarterfinals in Hamburg.
Couacaud, a qualifier, has competed in numerous ATP Challenger tournaments this year. After not getting past the qualifying rounds at the Australian Open and French Open, he made it to the main draw at Wimbledon, where he fell to John Isner in the opening round after a nail-biting five-setter.
This will be the World No. 194's first US Open main draw appearance. The Frenchman came through the qualifying rounds, beating Geoffrey Blancaneaux in straight sets in his last match to book his spot in the main draw.
Borna Coric vs Enzo Couacaud head to head
This will be the first meeting between Coric and Couacaud and their head-to-head stands at 0-0.
Borna Coric vs Enzo Coucaud odds
(Odds will be updated soon)
Borna Coric vs Enzo Couacaud predictions
Coric has earned widespread praise for his consistency and solid groundstrokes and remains the clear favorite to win this match.
The Croat burst onto the scene along with other talented youngsters like Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov. He has made a mark with his impressive work ethic and attitude. Despite his injury woes recently, he bounced back to win a Masters 1000 title and should be in good form to give his best at the US Open.
Couacaud, on the other hand, has had a good season in the Challenger level. He is known for his decent serve and defensive gameplay. He likes to tire his opponents by engaging them in long rallies and switching the gameplay from defense to offense.
However, Coric's form and tour-level experience should see him come through this contest without too much trouble.
Pick: Coric to win in four sets.