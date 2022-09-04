US Open 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (7) Cameron Norrie vs (9) Andrey Rublev.

Date: September 5, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Cameron Norrie vs Andrey Rublev preview

Norrie at the 2022 US Open - Day 6

World No. 9 Cameron Norrie will lock horns with World No. 11 Andrey Rublev in the fourth round of the 2022 US Open on Monday.

Norrie is in the midst of his most successful season yet, scoring 42 wins against 19 losses. The Brit has won two ATP 250 titles this year - Delray Beach and Lyon. He also managed to reach the finals of the Los Cabos and Mexican Open, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal respectively.

The Brit was unable to make a significant impression at Roland Garros, losing to Karen Khachanov in the third round. Despite an uneventful start to his grasscourt season, the 27-year-old reached the Wimbledon semifinals. It was his first last-four appearance at a Major. He lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Norrie wasted no time in reaching the third round of the US Open, outplaying Benoit Paire and Joao Sousa in straight sets. He faced Holger Rune in the third round. The duo traded breaks in the opening set before the seventh seed broke Rune's serve in the 11th game and served out the set thereafter.

With momentum on his side, Norrie broke Rune twice in the second set. The World No. 33 managed to recover one of the breaks but was no match for the seventh seed's well-placed groundstrokes. Norrie took the second set as well.

Norrie outplayed the Dane in the third set, winning the encounter 7-5 6-4 6-1.

Rublev at the 2022 US Open - Day 6

Andrey Rublev made a fast start to the season by winning titles in Marseille, Dubai, and Belgrade. Since then, however, he has failed to make another final on the tour.

The Russian was pushed all the way in the US Open first round by Serbia's Laslo Djere, but managed to get through in five sets, 7-6(5), 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4.

He was clinical in his second-round match against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo, getting past him in straight sets. In his third-round encounter with Canadian Denis Shapovalov, the Russian again went the distance with a nail-biting five-set victory.

Rublev won 6-4 2-6 6-7(3) 6-4 7-6(7) in perhaps the most intense match at this year's US Open.

Cameron Norrie vs Andrey Rublev Head-to-head

Both players have won one match against each other and their head-to-head stands at 1-1. Norrie won their most recent encounter last year in San Diego.

Cameron Norrie vs Andrey Rublev Odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Cameron Norrie -175 -2.5 (-250) Over 37.5 (-150) Andrey Rublev +135 +2.5 (-220) Under 37.5 (+105)

Cameron Norrie vs Andrey Rublev Prediction

Norrie at the 2021 French Open - Day 2

Norrie is the favorite by the slightest of margins, but this match could go either way.

Norrie is the fresher of the two, having come through his last match in straight sets, whereas Rublev's encounter against Shapovalov lasted over four hours.

Norrie and Rublev differ in their playing styles. The Brit is accurate with his groundstrokes and looks to hit them deep, whereas the Russian looks to knock the cover off the ball. Rublev possesses the better serve but Norrie has improved his of late.

Norrie looks to be in better touch at the moment and will fancy his chances of getting to the second week of the US Open for the first time.

Pick: Norrie to win in four sets.

