US Open 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Benoit Paire preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Cameron Norrie vs Benoit Paire.

Date: August 30, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Cameron Norrie vs Benoit Paire preview

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

Seventh seed Cameron Norrie will square off against Frenchman Benoit Paire in the first round of the 2022 US Open on Tuesday.

Norrie has backed up his excellent 2021 by continuing his good run of form this season as well. He started off slow, losing all three of his ATP Cup matches and losing in the first round of the Australian Open. The Brit won his first match of the year at the Rotterdam Open and made it to the last eight.

Norrie then won his third career title at the Delray Beach Open. The following week, he reached the Mexican Open final, but lost to Rafael Nadal. His title defense at Indian Wells concluded in the quarterfinals, losing to Carlos Alcaraz. At next week's Miami Open, he lost in the fourth round.

The highlight of Norrie's clay season was winning his fourth career title at the Lyon Open. He didn't make an impact at the French Open, going out in the third round against Karen Khachanov. Despite an uneventful start to his grass season, the 27-year old reached the Wimbledon semifinals. It was his first last four appearance at a Major and the Brit lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

Norrie then finished as the runner-up at the Los Cabos Open, losing to Daniil Medvedev. He made it to the third round of the Canadian Open and then progressed to the semifinals in Cincinnati. The Brit is yet to advance beyond the third round of the US Open.

Benoit Paire at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters.

It has been a tough season for Benoit Paire as the Frenchman has managed to notch up just four main draw wins so far. After winning a couple of matches at the Australian Open, he went on a 11-match losing streak.

Paire finally won a match at the Geneva Open in May by defeating Emil Ruusuvuori. He lost to Casper Ruud in the next round. He went on another five-match losing streak after this and scored his next win at the Citi Open earlier this month.

Paire defeated Peter Gojowczyk before losing to Holger Rune. He lost in the first round of the Canadian Open and failed to make it past the qualifying rounds in Cincinnati. His best result at the US Open has been a fourth-round appearance in 2015.

Cameron Norrie vs Benoit Paire head-to-head

Norrie leads Paire 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2019 Auckland Open in straight sets.

Cameron Norrie vs Benoit Paire odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Cameron Norrie -2000 +1.5 (-10000) Over 28.5 (-105) Benoit Paire +825 -1.5 (+1050) Under 28.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Cameron Norrie vs Benoit Paire prediction

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Considering Paire's dire form all season, this should be a straightforward victory for Norrie. He has been way too consistent and if he manages to lose this match, it'll be quite the upset.

Even at his best, Paire failed to challenge the top players. His record against players ranked in the top 10 is 7-47. The Frenchman's game is quite flashy at times, though his tendency to incorporate trick shots causes him to lose a point from a winning position. At times, he has displayed the fight to see a match to the bitter end, but those moments have been quite rare this season.

In contrast, Norrie's steady brand of counterpunching gets the job done without much fuss. The Brit's defense is hard to break down. He has been in great form in the lead-up to the US Open, and it's hard to see him dropping the ball on this one.

Pick: Cameron Norrie to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan