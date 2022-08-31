US Open 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Joao Sousa preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Cameron Norrie vs Joao Sousa

Date: September 1, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecasts: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Cameron Norrie vs Joao Sousa preview

2022 US Open - Day 2

Cameron Norrie will face Joao Sousaa in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday.

The seventh seed wasted no time in reaching the second round of the tournament after he outpaced his first-round opponent Benoit Paire 6-0 7-7(1) 6-0. He won his first set in 18 minutes and the final set in 15 minutes.

The World No. 9 is experiencing his most successful season yet, scoring 42 wins against 19 losses. The Brit has won two ATP 250 titles this year at Delray Beach and Lyon Open this year. He also managed to reach the finals of the Los Cabos and Mexican Open, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal respectively.

Unable to make an impression at Roland Garros, Norrie lost to Karen Khachanov in the third round. Despite an uneventful start to his grasscourt season, the 27-year-old reached the Wimbledon semifinals. It was his first last four appearance at a Major and the Brit lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets.

BBC 5 Live Sport @5liveSport



He's brushed aside Benoit Paire 6-0, 7-6, 6-0 to reach the second round of the



Dan Evans is up next on court...



#bbctennis Cameron Norrie definitely has other plans this afternoonHe's brushed aside Benoit Paire 6-0, 7-6, 6-0 to reach the second round of the #USOpen Dan Evans is up next on court... Cameron Norrie definitely has other plans this afternoon 😅😅He's brushed aside Benoit Paire 6-0, 7-6, 6-0 to reach the second round of the #USOpen.🇬🇧 Dan Evans is up next on court...#bbctennis

2022 US Open - Day 2

Joao Sousa, on the other end, is experiencing a difficult season so far with only 13 wins against 15 losses. He had a good start to the season, winning the Maharashtra Open in Pune to mark his fourth career title so far.

The 33-year-old also managed to reach the finals of the 2022 Geneva Open before losing to Casper Ruud in straight sets. Apart from these two tournaments, the Portuguese has failed to make any deep runs in any tournament this year.

In Grand Slam events this year, he lost in the first round of the Australian Open and Wimbledon championships. He won his first-round match at the 2022 French Open and lost his second-round match in straight sets against Lorenzo Sonego.

The Portuguese won his opener at the US Open against Mackenzie McDonald in a tight four-set contest, winning 1-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(4), 6-3.

Cameron Norrie vs Joao Sousa head-to-head

Cameron Norrie has won both the match-ups against Joao Sousa and leads the head-to-head 2-0.

Cameron Norrie vs Joao Sousa odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Cameron Norrie -2000 -8.5(-220) 29.5 Over -135 Joao Sousa +825 +8.5(-250) 29.5 Under -105

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Cameron Norrie vs Joao Sousa odds

Norrie heads into the encounter as the favorite to win

Cameron Norrie is the clear favorite to win this match after his mesmerizing first-round performance. The Brit fired nine aces and 24 winners against the Frenchman.

Joao Sousa, who has lost two matches against the Briton, will look to seek revenge in this match. The Portuguese player has a decent serve and loves to use his slice backhand to throw off his opponents and disrupt their momentum.

Norrie will look forward to winning this match and equaling his past year's record at Flushing Meadows. A deeper run in the tournament will secure his position for the Nitto ATP Finals later this year and given his form coming into the encounter, it'll be a shock upset if the Brit loses.

Pick: Norrie to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan