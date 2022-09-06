US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs (11) Jannik Sinner.

Date: September 7, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open.

Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz will square off against World No. 13 Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open on Wednesday.

Alcaraz rolled into the fourth round with wins over Sebastian Baez, Federico Coria, and Jenson Brooksby. He was then up against 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic.

Cilic started the match by going 2-0 up, but Alcaraz won the next four games in a row to lead 4-2. The teenager held on to the lead to clinch the opener. He started the second set by breaking his opponent's serve but the Croat reeled off four straight games to take the lead, enabling him to take the set.

Both players were evenly matched in the third set. With Cilic serving to stay in the set at 5-4, Alcaraz broke his serve to grab the set. The duo had multiple break point chances in the fourth set early on but failed to make the most of them. The former US Open champion finally secured a break of serve in the ninth game to go 5-4 up.

Cilic then saved a couple of break points in the following game before serving it out and taking the match to a decider. He started the final set by going up a break, but Alcaraz struck back by winning four consecutive games to lead 4-1. This lead proved to be insurmountable for the Croat, with the teenager winning the match 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Jannik Sinner at the 2022 US Open.

Jannik Sinner defeated Daniel Altmaier, Christopher Eubanks, and Brandon Nakashima to set up a fourth-round encounter against Ilya Ivashka. The Italian dominated his opponent to win the opening set with ease.

After trading breaks at the start of the second set, Sinner came out on top to lead 4-2. Ivashka soon leveled the score and broke his opponent's serve in the final game of the set to take it. The 21-year-old stepped up his game to clinch the third set by breaking the Belarusian's serve twice.

Ivashka refused to go down without a fight. He initially wasted a 3-1 lead in the fourth set, but regrouped in time to win the set and push the match to a decider. The Belarusian led 3-1 in the final set, but Sinner mounted a spirited comeback as he claimed five games in a row to win the match 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner head-to-head

Sinner leads Alcaraz 2-1 in the head-to-head. He won their most recent encounter at the 2022 Croatia Open in three sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -200 +1.5 (-400) Over 39.5 (-115) Jannik Sinner +160 -1.5 (+260) Under 39.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner prediction

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Both players were pushed to the limit in the fourth round as they needed five sets to overcome their opponents. Sinner has won both of their matches this year, though he hasn't defeated Alcaraz on hardcourts yet.

Their previous meeting took place a few weeks ago, with the teenager failing to break the Italian's serve even once. Alcaraz struggled a bit in return games against Cilic in the last round, going 6-18 on break points. He's got some work to do in this department if he wants to come out on top.

Sinner's nerves got the best of him in the previous round but managed to pull it together in time. The Italian buckled under pressure twice while serving to stay in the set.

The duo are capable of trading barbs from the baseline while covering the court quite well when the need arises. Both are looking to reach their first Grand Slam semifinal. Whoever rises to the occasion and controls their nerves in a better way will have the edge.

This will be an exciting showdown between two youngsters regarded as the future of tennis. Sinner has a winning record against Alcaraz, but the teenager has had a better season overall so far. The young Spaniard will be favored to come through this clash, but the match could swing either way.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in five sets.

