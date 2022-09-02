US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jenson Brooksby preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Carlos Alcaraz vs Jenson Brooksby

Date: September 03, 2022

Tournament: US Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 32)

Venue: New York, United States

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $60,102,000

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jenson Brooksby preview

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jenson Brooksby in the third round of the US Open on Saturday.

World No. 4 Alcaraz has had a prolific season so far. The 19-year-old has laid his hands on four trophies this season. He won his first title of the season on clay at the Rio Open, defeating Diego Schwartzman in the final.

Carlos Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz 🏻 Thank you for the support NYC! This court is special!



📸 @julianfinney Nobody likes to win like that. It was a great match until then, I hope @sebaabaez7 recovers soon!🏻 Thank you for the support NYC! This court is special! Nobody likes to win like that. It was a great match until then, I hope @sebaabaez7 recovers soon! 💪🏻 Thank you for the support NYC! This court is special! 😍🗽📸 @julianfinney https://t.co/VlgXzHeI8g

Alcaraz won his second title and first on hardcourt at the Miami Open.

He had a dream Spanish swing on clay, winning both the Barcelona and Madrid titles. The teenager broke the internet after defeating Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in consecutive matches en route to his Madrid Open title.

Alcaraz, however, has suffered a subsequent dip in form. He lost to Tommy Paul in the second round of the Canadian Open. At the Cincinnati Open, Alcaraz's run was ended by Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals.

Brooksby in action at the 2021 US Open

Brooksby, on the other hand, has had an underwhelming season so far. The American has won 21 out of 37 matches so far.

Brooksby kickstarted his season with a semi-final finish at the Columbus ATP Challenger. He carried the momentum into the Dallas Open, finishing as the runner-up to Reilly Opelka.

After suffering an early exit at the Acapulco Open, Brooksby made it to the fourth round at Indian Wells and Miami.

The World No. 43 reached his second final of the season at the Atlanta Open. However, his impressive run was put to sleep by Alex de Minaur with a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jenson Brooksby head-to-head

The pair are yet to face each other, so their head-to-head is tied at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jenson Brooksby odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games (Over & Under) Carlos Alcaraz -450 -5.5 (-140) Over 35.5 (-120) Jenson Brooksby +310 +5.5 (+100) Under 35.5 (-115)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jenson Brooksby prediction

Alcaraz's speed and aggression are his standout weapons. His physicality allows him to outrun his rivals in long matches. The youngster also likes to surprise his opponents by throwing in the occasional dropshot.

Brooksby, on the other hand, is primarily a defensive player who operates from the baseline. He likes to use his counterpunching skills to extend rallies. The American deploys an unorthodox style of play. He rarely hits the same type of shot twice and varies according to the match conditions.

Alcaraz will be the absolute favorite going into the match going by his ranking and accomplishments. Despite not losing a set in his previous matches, the Spaniard's serve has had issues. He needs to cut down on his double fault count to cruise into the fourth round.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee