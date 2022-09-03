US Open 2022: Caroline Garcia vs Alison Riske-Amritraj preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (17) Caroline Garcia vs (29) Alison Riske-Amritraj

Date: September 04, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Caroline Garcia vs Alison Riske-Amritraj preview

17th seed Caroline Garcia will take on 29th seed Alison Riske-Amritraj in the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday.

Garcia overcame 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-2 in the third round. The Frenchwoman has had smooth sailing so far in New York and is yet to drop a set.

👑QueenGarcia👑 @QueenGarciaa31 🦁 🧨



Bravooooo 🦁 🧨🤩



1/2 STATEMENT win TONIGHT and SHE MOVES onTO THE 4th ROUND!!Bravooooo @CaroGarcia 🧨🤩1/2 STATEMENT win TONIGHT and SHE MOVES onTO THE 4th ROUND!!🙏😍❤️🐝🎾💪💣🇫🇷🦁🇺🇸🧨Bravooooo @CaroGarcia 😍🙏❤️🦁🚀😘🧨🤩💪🎾🏆✅1/2 https://t.co/HHcl7ml9E2

Garcia started her year with a quarterfinal showdown at the Sydney International. She got her next significant result a couple of months later at the Lyon Open, where she reached the semifinals.

The 28-year-old missed out on action after Miami due to a foot injury. Upon her comeback, the Frenchwoman did not get the desired results immediately but has been flourishing in the second half of 2022.

Garcia won her first title of the season at the Bad Homburg Open and made the fourth round of Wimbledon. She later reached the semifinals of the Ladies Open Lausanne.

The former World No. 4 was also a quarterfinalist at the Palermo Ladies Open. In the subsequent week, she clinched her second title of 2022 at the Poland Open. Garcia remained relentless and captured her third and biggest title of the season in Cincinnati right before the US Open.

Alison Riske-Amritraj, meanwhile, hasn’t found the same success this season. The American has incurred many preliminary-round defeats. Her best results have been a couple of runner-up finishes at the Adelaide International 2 and the Nottingham Open.

The 32-year-old has encountered some tough moments during her ongoing US Open run. She survived a close contest against Camila Osorio in the second round before winning 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6 (10-5). In her previous encounter, Riske-Amritraj knocked out Xiyu Wang 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Andrew Stockey @astockeyWTAE NOW: Peters Township native Alison Riske-Amritraj beat Xiyu Wang 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 Friday to reach the round of 8 at U.S. Open and will now face France's Caroline Garcia #WTAE NOW: Peters Township native Alison Riske-Amritraj beat Xiyu Wang 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 Friday to reach the round of 8 at U.S. Open and will now face France's Caroline Garcia #WTAE https://t.co/e5CbY9PNpE

Caroline Garcia vs Alison Riske-Amritraj head-to-head

The American leads 2-0 against the Frenchwoman in their head-to-head. They locked horns at the 2018 Miami Open and most recently at the 2022 Nottingham Open. Riske-Amritraj sailed through both encounters in straight sets.

Caroline Garcia vs Alison Riske-Amritraj odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Caroline Garcia -400 -4.5(-120) Over 20.5 (-125) Alison Riske-Amritraj +300 +4.5 (-120) Under 20.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Caroline Garcia vs Alison Riske-Amritraj prediction

Caroline Garcia in action at the 2022 US Open

The Frenchwoman will enter the clash as the favorite, despite her losing record against Alison Riske-Amritraj. Garcia has an aggressive game style with a power-packed forehand. She hits flat off both wings and has a tendency to receive her opponents' serves from well inside the baseline to disrupt their rhythm.

Likewise, Riske-Amritraj prefers an aggressive style of play and loves to move forward and finish points at the net.

However, Garcia’s current form and clean-hitting, compared to the American’s not-so-tidy shots are likely to benefit the Frenchwoman in her run to the title.

Pick: Garcia to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee