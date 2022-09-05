US Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Coco Gauff vs (17) Caroline Garcia

Date: September 6, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia preview

Coco Gauff will be keen to reach her second Grand Slam singles semifinal

World No. 12 Coco Gauff will face World No. 17 Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Tuesday.

Gauff has produced some impressive performances over the past few months, reaching her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open and the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.

Seeded 12th at the US Open, Gauff beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-2, 6-3 in the first round. She followed this up with a 6-2, 7-6(4) win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse before beating compatriot Madison Keys 6-2, 6-3.

The 18-year-old faced Zhang Shuai in the last 16 and won the opening set 7-5. The Chinese came back strong and led 5-3 in the second set. However, Gauff won four successive games to win the match and become the youngest US Open quarterfinalist since 2009.

Caroline Garcia reached her second Grand Slam quarterfinal

Garcia has been in red-hot form of late. She won the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati by beating Petra Kvitova in the final.

She carried her momentum into the US Open and started by defeating Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-4. She beat Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-1 to seal her place in the third round. The 17th seed then defeated 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-2.

Garcia faced 29th seed Alison Riske in the fourth round and put in a fine display to win 6-4, 6-1 and book her place in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

US Open Tennis @usopen



Cincinnati champion Caroline Garcia is into the quarters at the Caro's win streak continues!Cincinnati champion Caroline Garcia is into the quarters at the #USOpen Caro's win streak continues!Cincinnati champion Caroline Garcia is into the quarters at the #USOpen https://t.co/Nq32vsp0Nd

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia head-to-head

Gauff leads 2-0 in the head-to-head against Garcia. Their first encounter came in the second round of the Indian Wells Open last year, with the American winning 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-1.

They met again at the Qatar Open this season and Gauff won 6-2, 7-6(3).

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Coco Gauff +105 +1.5 (-110) Under 20.5 (+110) Caroline Garcia -130 -1.5 (-125) Over 20.5 (-155)

(All odds are sourced from Oddschecker)

Coco Gauff vs Caroline Garcia prediction

This promises to be a hugely entertaining contest, with no clear favorite heading into the match.

Garcia is in the midst of a purple patch, having won 17 of her last 18 matches, including titles in Warsaw and Cincinnati. She has looked untroubled at the US Open so far, winning all her matches in straight sets.

Garcia is an attacking player with a powerful forehand. She will look to put Gauff's serve under pressure, often taking up a position well inside the baseline. She is also serving incredibly well at the moment, making her a dangerous opponent.

Gauff is also yet to drop a set in New York. However, she has come close on several occasions. The 18-year-old moves quickly across the court, making it hard to hit past her. She can also attack with ferocity, hitting winners off both wings.

This thrilling encounter will likely be decided by the smallest of margins. Whoever keeps their composure in the clutch moments is sure to come out on top.

Pick: Gauff to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala