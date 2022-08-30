US Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Coco Gauff vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Date: August 31, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Coco Gauff vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview

Coco Gauff at the 2022 US Open

Teen star Coco Gauff will face off against Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the second round of the 2022 US Open on Wednesday.

Gauff was up against qualifier Leolia Jeanjean in the first round, who stunned former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the second round of the French Open a few months ago. The teenager was dialed in right from the start. She took a 5-1 lead in the opening set, but was made to work for it.

Jeanjean saved six break points in the fifth game before Gauff was able to snatch the break. The Frenchwoman then managed to hold serve once more, after which the teenager bagged the set by serving it out.

Gauff snagged an early break at the start of the second set to lead 2-0. She maintained this buffer until the end of the match. The American broke her opponent's serve one last time to win 6-2, 6-3.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the 2022 US Open.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse has been sidelined for the past month after undergoing emergency surgery on her hand. There were some doubts regarding her participation here, but she showed up to New York without competing in a single warm-up event.

Ruse took on Daria Saville in the first round, who had just reached the final in Granby over the weekend. The match started with the duo breaking each other's serve over the first four games. The Australian then won the last four games of the opening set to clinch it.

Ruse raised her level to start the second set and jumped to a 3-1 lead. She secured yet another break of serve to go 5-2 up. The Romanian then stepped up to serve for the set and saved five break points before claiming the set.

Ruse went up an early break in the third set to lead 2-0, but Saville fought back to level the score at 4-4. The 24-year old then broke her opponent's serve yet again to go 5-4 up, and comfortably closed out the match to complete a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback win.

Coco Gauff vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse head-to-head

Gauff leads Ruse 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their only encounter at this year's Wimbledon in three sets.

Coco Gauff vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Coco Gauff -1100 +1.5 (-5000) 2 sets (-375) Elena-Gabriela Ruse +600 -1.5 (+950) 3 sets (+250)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse prediction

Coco Gauff and Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Their previous encounter took place at Wimbledon a few weeks ago, and it was a topsy-turvy affair. Gauff held her nerve to come out on top in that one. However, the teenager missed a ton of opportunities as she went 4/25 on break points. She'll look to avoid a repeat of that this time around.

Gauff looked quite solid during her first-round win over Jeanjean. She didn't face a single break point and hit 34 winners, in contrast to 18 unforced errors.

Ruse was quite shaky on serve in the first round against Saville. She won just 59% of first serve points and coughed up five double faults.

Gauff's serve is a liability too. However, it looked quite steady in the previous round. Her forehand was a bit up and down, but she nailed the backhand crosscourt exchanges. The teenager also won a fair number of points by coming to the net.

Ruse made a triumphant return following her surgery, but taking out a player of Gauff's caliber might prove too much for her at the moment.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

