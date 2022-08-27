US Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Leolia Jeanjean preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Coco Gauff vs Leolia Jeanjean

Date: August 30, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Coco Gauff vs Leolia Jeanjean preview

2022 French Open - Day Fourteen

12th seed Coco Gauff will lock horns with Leolia Jeanjean in the first-round of the US Open on Monday.

Gauff has had a good season so far. The 19-year-old reached this year's Roland Garros final while not dropping a set enroute. The teenager lost the title to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 6-1, 6-3. She also reached the semifinals of the Grasscourt Championship in Berlin but is yet to win a title this season.

The American beat Karolina Pliskova to face top seed Ons Jabeur in the penultimate clash only to lose by 7-6(4), 6-2. Gauff made another semifinal appearance at the Adelaide International 2. She went down to compatriot Madison Keys, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

The World No. 12 also made a handful of quarterfinal appearances throughout the year. She reached the last eight of the Silicon Valley Classic, with her run being ended by Paula Badosa. Gauff had defeated former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka to set up the clash with the Spaniard.

The teenager also had a successful run at the Canadian Open. Despite losing in the quarterfinals to the eventual winner, Simona Halep; Gauff bested the likes of Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka along the way. She lost in the first round in Cincinnati after having to withdraw from her match due to injury.

2022 French Open - Day Five

Leolia Jeanjean, on the other hand, kickstarted her season with a lot of ITF tournaments. The World No. 149 lost the ITF Portugal 02A to Moyuka Uchijima, 6-3, 6-1. At ITF France 05A, Jeanjean went through the qualifiers to enter the main event. She defeated fourth-seeded Daria Snigur in the quarterfinals.

Up against Linda Noskova in the summit clash, Jeanjean lost another title as she was beaten by Noskova, 6-3, 6-4. At ITF Calvi, Jeanjean replicated her good form as she made it to her third ITF final in two months. She faced her compatriot and third seed Tessah Andrianjafitrimo in the final and the 27-year-old finally laid hands on her first ITF singles title of the season by beating her 6-2, 6-2.

Plying her trade at Roland Garros, Jeanjean caused a major upset by knocking out eighth seed Pliskova in the second-round. However, her joy was short-lived as she was shown the exit in the third-round by Irina-Camelia Begu, 6-1, 6-4. She failed to qualify for the main event of Wimbledon after losing out in the final round of the qualifiers.

Jeanjean was last seen in action at the Palermo Open. After going through the qualifying stage, her run was ended in the second-round by Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Coco Gauff vs Leolia Jeanjean head-to-head

The pair are yet to face each other, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Leolia Jeanjean odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games (Over & Under) Coco Gauff Leolia Jeanjean

(Odds will be updated later)

Coco Gauff vs Leolia Jeanjean prediction

The American will step on the court as the clear favorite in this tie. A complete player capable of saving matches from the jaws of defeat, Gauff seldom edges her rivals in terms of her tenacious attitude. Gauff possesses a strong two-handed backhand which also allows her to finish off rallies with strong winners.

Jeanjean's win over Pliskova was the headline in many places. However, the little-known Frenchwoman is yet to make her mark on the tennis circuit. Jeanjean will be looking to corner Gauff on her forehand as the latter's forehand is yet to improve and has cost a lot of points in the past.

Based on her current form and potential, Coco Gauff should get past Jeanjean comfortably to reach the second round of the Major.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan