US Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Zhang Shuai preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (12) Coco Gauff vs Zhang Shuai

Date: September 3, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Fourth round (Round of 16).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Coco Gauff vs Zhang Shuai preview

Coco Gauff will be eager to reach her second Grand Slam quarterfinal

12th seed Coco Gauff will face Zhang Shuai in the last 16 of the US Open on Sunday.

Gauff has produced some impressive singles performances over the last few months, most notably reaching the French Open final. She also managed to get to the quarterfinals of the Italian Open and the Canadian Open.

The teenager started the US Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win over French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean and followed it up by beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 7-6(4).

She faced compatriot Madison Keys in the third round and beat her 6-2, 6-3 to seal her place in the fourth round of the tournament.

Zhang Shuai reached the last 16 of the US Open for the first time in her career

Zhang won her third singles title this season at the Lyon Open by beating Dayana Yastremska in the final. The Chinese has produced some promising performances lately, reaching the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

She started her campaign at the US Open by eliminating 30th seed Jill Teichmann 6-4, 6-2. She then ousted Anna Karolina Schmeidlova 7-5, 6-1 to book her place in the third round. Here, she beat Rebecca Marino 6-2, 6-4 to reach the last 16 of the US Open for the first time in her career.

Coco Gauff vs Zhang Shuai head-to-head

Gauff leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Zhang, having beaten her 7-6(1), 7-5 at Miami this year.

Coco Gauff vs Zhang Shuai odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Coco Gauff -350 -1.5 (-135) Over 19.5 (-155) Zhang Shuai +260 +1.5 (-105) Under 19.5 (+110)

Coco Gauff vs Zhang Shuai prediction

Gauff will enter the match as the favorite to win, but Zhang Shuai should not be written off as she can make things difficult for the American on her day.

The 18-year-old has a strong serve and will look to make the most out of it. She loves to hit her shots with a lot of power but will have to be careful not to hit too many unforced errors. Gauff has won over 50% of her return points (63 out of 124) in her last two matches, which is pretty tidy.

Zhang will have her work cut out but she is someone who can play offensively and is a competent defender as well. The Chinese is a fine doubles player and some of it helps her singles game as well, particularly her net play. She will have to be at her best if she is to come out on top.

Gauff has produced some fine performances lately and considering that she will also have the crowd on her side, she should pull off the win and reach the quarterfinals.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.

