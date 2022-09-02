US Open 2022: Danielle Collins vs Alize Cornet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Danielle Collins vs Alize Cornet

Date: September 03, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Danielle Collins vs Alize Cornet preview

19th seed Danielle Collins will lock horns with Alize Cornet in the third round of the US Open on Saturday.

Collins defeated qualifier Cristina Bucsa in straight sets 6-2, 7-5 in the second round of the US Open. Earlier, she knocked out two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka in a straight-sets victory in the opening round.

The American has been reviving her indomitable form during her run at Flushing Meadows. She began the year on a strong note, reaching her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. She outclassed her current competitor Alize Cornet in the quarterfinals and followed it by getting the better of Iga Swiatek in the semifinals before falling to Ashleigh Barty in the title clash.

Her other notable result this year was reaching the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. The 28-year-old then experienced a series of unspectacular results and was sidelined due to a recurring neck injury. She has collected 14 wins against eight losses this season.

Alize Cornet, meanwhile, has 22 wins and 20 losses to her name this year. The Frenchwoman started her season well with a quarterfinal showing at the Australian Open, where she pulled off upsets against Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep. She was eventually dismissed by Collins in the final eight.

In subsequent tournaments, Cornet incurred a spate of bad results. She made a breakthrough when she reached the semifinals of the Bad Homburg Open. She followed it by stopping Iga Swiatek in the third round of Wimbledon, thus breaking her 37-match winning streak. The 32-year-old most recently made it to the semifinals at the Tennis in the Land championships.

Cornet has already created a huge buzz at Flushing Meadows after she got rid of defending champion Emma Raducanu in straight sets in the first round. In the second round, the Frenchwoman defeated Katerina Siniakova in three sets 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 despite suffering heat issues.

Danielle Collins vs Alize Cornet head-to-head

Collins and Cornet have met once before at the 2022 Australian Open. The American prevailed in the quarterfinal encounter and thus leads the veteran 1-0 in the head-to-head.

Danielle Collins vs Alize Cornet odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games (Over & Under) Danielle Collins -163 -2.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (-125) Alize Cornet +130 +2.5 (-120) Under 21.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Danielle Collins vs Alize Cornet prediction

Collins outclassed Cornet in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open earlier this year

Collins will be backed by the home crowd in this thrilling contest and the American is in fiery form in New York.

Her game is powered by crisp winners and big serves and hits winners off of both wings exceptionally well. She also generates variety by including frequent lobs to frazzle her opponents. However, she creates room for some double faults with her strategy.

Cornet, meanwhile, is a steady baseliner. She will look to find crafty ways to deal with Collins. The 32-year-old possesses great defensive skills and will often redirect her opponent’s shots with good accuracy.

Having experienced Collins earlier this year, the Frenchwoman will take notes and better her performance against her intense competitor this time around. The American favorite, however, has looked unconquerable in her past two encounters and will likely repeat her success to advance to the fourth round.

Pick: Collins to win in three sets.

