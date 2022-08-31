US Open 2022: Danielle Collins vs Cristina Bucsa preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Danielle Collins vs Cristina Bucsa

Date: September 01, 2022.

Tournament: US Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 64).

Venue: New York, United States.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $60,102,000.

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & ESPN2 | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Sony Liv, Sony Ten & Sony Six.

Danielle Collins vs Cristina Bucsa preview

Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins will square off against Cristina Bucsa in the second round of the US Open on Thursday.

Danielle Collins has made a great start to her bid for the US Open title. The American was handed a tough first-round clash against two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka. Collins, however, battled it out against the former World No. 1 with immense grit and belief, emerging victorious in straight sets 7-6 (5), 6-3.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Danielle Collins gets her FIRST win over Naomi Osaka to move on in the #USOpen Danielle Collins gets her FIRST win over Naomi Osaka to move on in the #USOpen https://t.co/8WrzJTMFB0

The 28-year-old’s season has been that of highs and lows. She had an exceptional start to her year, which saw her reach her maiden Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. She lost out on the title to home favorite and then World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Collins reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the 2022 Australian Open

Following this, Collins made it to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open where she was dismissed by Osaka. Apart from that, the American incurred many bleak results and was generally on the sidelines tending to a recurring neck injury. She has registered 13 wins against eight losses so far.

Bucsa, meanwhile, has participated mainly on the ITF and Challenger circuits. The Spaniard has had to go through qualifiers to enter the main draws on the WTA tour. Her results haven’t been remarkable as she has faced many preliminary round defeats.

She has fared decently on the ITF and Challenger tour, with a few quarterfinal and semifinal appearances. She has reached a career-high of World No. 118 this week and has recorded 37 wins and 23 losses overall.

The 24-year-old has entered the US Open as a qualifier. She defeated World No. 68 Kaja Juvan 6-4, 6-4 in the first round.

Fernando Murciego @fermurciego



En su cuarto intento, Cristina Bucsa logra su primera victoria en Grand Slam derrotando a Juvan (6-4, 6-4) en el



La quinta mejor española del ranking sigue dando pasos hacia el top100. ¡PREMIO!En su cuarto intento, Cristina Bucsa logra su primera victoria en Grand Slam derrotando a Juvan (6-4, 6-4) en el #UsOpen La quinta mejor española del ranking sigue dando pasos hacia el top100. ¡PREMIO!🙌 En su cuarto intento, Cristina Bucsa logra su primera victoria en Grand Slam derrotando a Juvan (6-4, 6-4) en el #UsOpen 🇪🇸 La quinta mejor española del ranking sigue dando pasos hacia el top100. https://t.co/uzpOGvtFph

Danielle Collins vs Cristina Bucsa head-to-head

Collins and Bucsa will face off for the first time in the second round of the US Open. Their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Danielle Collins vs Cristina Bucsa odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Danielle Collins -250 -3.5 (-138) Over 21.5 (-110) Cristina Bucsa +200 +3.5 (+100) Under 21.5 (-125)

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Danielle Collins vs Cristina Bucsa prediction

Getting past the fierce American in front of her home crowd will be an enormous task

Collins will enter the match-up as the clear favorite. The Australian Open finalist brought out some intense tennis to knock out Osaka.

She means all business when she's on the court and shows no mercy. Although the World No. 19 dished out some double faults, her otherwise sharp serve made up for those against Osaka. She was able to hit winners in all corners of the court with the help of her powerful forehand as well as her backhand. She also employed lob shots, thus increasing the forced error count for Osaka.

Although Collins has been a little shy in matches played this season, she looks determined. Bucsa’s advantage would be spending more time on the US Open courts, meaning more attuned to the conditions at Flushing Meadows. However, getting past the fierce American in front of her home crowd will be an enormous task and Collins should be able to ease through this encounter.

Pick: Collins to win in straight sets.

Edited by Anirudh